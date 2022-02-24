Astrologer ridiculed online for predicting Russia-Ukraine conflict will not escalate into war

Russia launched a military assault on neighbouring Ukraine, crossing its borders and bombing military targets near big cities. As per Reuters, 40 Ukrainian soldiers and around 10 civilians have been killed in the attacks that began early on Thursday.

Amid prayers and support for Ukraine, an Indian astrologer was mocked online for predicting that tension between Ukraine and Russia will not escalate into a war. Anirudh Kumar Mishra, astrologer on January 27 wrote on Twitter, “There will be no war between Russia and Ukraine.” As the news about Russia’s attack on Ukraine broke, memes and sarcastic comments flooded the comments section.

There will be no war between Russia and Ukraine. रूस और यूक्रेन के बीच युद्ध नहीं होगा। pic.twitter.com/a1wDMNrlG1 — Anirudh Kumar Mishra (Astrologer) (@Anirudh_Astro) January 27, 2022

See reactions:

Putin declare war

The Russian invasion is underway.

Oil Price break $100 on Russian ‘Military Operation ‘ in Ukraine #Ukraine #Ukraina #russiaukrainewar #RussiaUkraineConflict #RussiaInvadesUkraine Aab Jago Janta Jago🤣🤣🤣🤣 Ish Astrologer ke pass bhul se bhi nehi jana🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/filgtqeJSa — Susmita Mazumdar (@Susmita_Speaks) February 24, 2022

I am surprised, that how a man can be 100% success rate every time, reversely. Kudos. — sigma (@majjani_life_) February 24, 2022

A minute of silence for your customers 😐 — Arunjith M (@Arunji_Official) February 24, 2022

As events turned out opposite to Mishra’s prediction, he retweeted his prediction from 2018. It said, “In the next term of Vladimir Putin, Russia will form a union much alike the soviet union.”

In the next term of Vladimir Putin, Russia will form a union much alike the soviet union. pic.twitter.com/B7X7cGZgRe — Anirudh Kumar Mishra (Astrologer) (@Anirudh_Astro) February 12, 2018

Even seven hours ago, Mishra reiterated his prediction of tensions not escalating into a major war. “We are only seeing tactical operation from Russia but this will not convert into a major war, and it’s not the starting of III World War. This instability is due to Mars and once Mars loses some of its power, war threat will diminish,” tweeted Mishra.

We are only seeing tactical operation from Russia but this will not convert into a major war, and it’s not the starting of III World War. This instability is due to Mars and once Mars loses some of its power, war threat will diminish. https://t.co/pWyqPT0czW — Anirudh Kumar Mishra (Astrologer) (@Anirudh_Astro) February 24, 2022

Mishra’s Twitter bio says, “I speak what I see, I predict what I read, Tweets are my predictions.”

On February 19, Russia’s strategic nuclear forces held exercises overseen by President Vladimir Putin, aggravating West’s fear of attack. Posting a picture of US President Joe Biden and Putin, Mishra predicted disturbance, but not a major war as per the position of Mars.

“The position of planets indicates disturbance around the world because of the increased role of Mars but it does not mean any major war will take place. Even the pressure on Ukraine does not indicate war,” Mishra tweeted.

Reuters reported that it is one of the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War II. Following Putin’s invasion early on Thursday, explosions were reported in several areas of Ukraine and air sirens went off in Kyiv, indicating that the capital city is under attack. Shortly afterwards, the Russian defence ministry said that Ukraine’s air bases and military infrastructure has been neutralised, according to an IFX news agency report.

Zelenskiy declared martial law in the country and Ukrainian foreign minister vowed to fight and defeat Russia. For days now, the Russia-Ukraine borders have seen large deployments of Russian military columns.