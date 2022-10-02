Passengers join Bengaluru airport staff to perform ‘impromptu’ Garba. Watch video

The internet has been flooded with videos featuring Garba performances from different parts of the country since the commencement of Navratri celebrations. Similarly, a Twitter user shared a glimpse of an ‘impromptu’ Garba performance at the Bengaluru airport.

Just trust them when they say anything can happen in Bengaluru!

Had my @peakbengaluru moment again at @BLRAirport

Crazy event by staff! Beautiful to see random travellers gathering just to play Garba. 🥹🫰 pic.twitter.com/lpthAe933L — Divya Putrevu (@divyaaarr) September 29, 2022

The performance by airport staff turned into a crowd puller and enthusiastic passengers also joined in. The clip shared by Twitter user Divya Putrevu shows a large circle of people grooving at the airport. Airport staff clad in Garba costumes are seen joined by passengers. All of them are seen delightfully making moves to the music. “Aye! Adding a cutu video too. Such good sync,” Putrevu captioned the video.

Aye! Adding a cutu video too. Such good sync ✨🥹 pic.twitter.com/2D0jtF9qQR — Divya Putrevu (@divyaaarr) September 29, 2022

In the comments section, Kempegowda International Airport’s Twitter handle responded, “Hello @divyaaarr, thank you for the mention! BLR Airport strives to be a pioneer in providing a great passenger experience. We love it when our passengers admire the effort!”

A social media user commented, “Beauty of Bengaluru# it’s welcomed with unity@blrairport.” Another user wrote, “Awesome. Can’t be better than this to showcase the culture by such lovely performances in such international places.”