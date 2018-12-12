Toggle Menu
As results of five state polls streamed in, people came up with these memes and jokes

As results of five state polls streamed in, people came up with these memes and jokes

As party supporters broke in celebrations outside headquarters, Netizens took to social media to celebrate the outcome with funny and witty memes and jokes.

New Delhi: Congress Party workers display Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s cutout as they celebrate the initial trends showing the party lead in the states Assembly elections, at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi. (Source: PTI)

As results of five state elections emerged, the Congress party was leading in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, while the contest went down to the wire in Madhya Pradesh. In Telangana, the TRS emerged victorious by a huge margin, ensuring that it will form the government. In Mizoram, the Mizo National Front is expected to form the next government.

As victorious parties’ workers broke into celebrations outside their respective state headquarters, many took to social media to share memes and jokes that they thought best described the results. Take a look at some of these:

 

