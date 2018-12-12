As results of five state polls streamed in, people came up with these memes and jokes

As results of five state elections emerged, the Congress party was leading in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, while the contest went down to the wire in Madhya Pradesh. In Telangana, the TRS emerged victorious by a huge margin, ensuring that it will form the government. In Mizoram, the Mizo National Front is expected to form the next government.

As victorious parties’ workers broke into celebrations outside their respective state headquarters, many took to social media to share memes and jokes that they thought best described the results. Take a look at some of these:

BJP spokespersons trying to face Congress spokespersons on TV right now #Results2018 pic.twitter.com/nocK7UpXoL — Sir Jadeja (@SirJadeja) December 11, 2018

Pentagon

Hexagon

Octagon

BJPgon #Results2018 — Aye Himanसू ® (@4mlvodka) December 11, 2018