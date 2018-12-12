As results of five state polls streamed in, people came up with these memes and jokes

As results of five state elections emerged, the Congress party was leading in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, while the contest went down to the wire in Madhya Pradesh. In Telangana, the TRS emerged victorious by a huge margin, ensuring that it will form the government. In Mizoram, the Mizo National Front is expected to form the next government.
As victorious parties’ workers broke into celebrations outside their respective state headquarters, many took to social media to share memes and jokes that they thought best described the results. Take a look at some of these:
Kya se kya ho gaya dekhte dekhte.. 🙄 #RajasthanElections2018 #MadhyaPradeshElections2018 #TelanganaElections #ChattisgarhElections2018 #MizoramElections2018 #AssemblyElections2018 #Results2018 pic.twitter.com/GccjilNUgg
— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) December 11, 2018
*Nota* supporter watching election #Results2018 pic.twitter.com/AiykfcXaYV
— 🇮🇳ASHISH ARYA🇮🇳 (@theashishraz) December 11, 2018
Right now “Others” in #MadhyaPradesh 😉#Results2018 pic.twitter.com/pBra8J1euq
— Pushkar (@doorvadal) December 11, 2018
#Results2018
Sonia Gandhi’s reaction towards Rahul Gandhi right now pic.twitter.com/vH3tpw4GVC
— Sourav Sahana/ সৌরভ সাহানা (@Souravert) December 11, 2018
Bjp supporters rn. #Results2018 pic.twitter.com/IPIwyfLwYU
— Aditii🎀 (@Sassy_Soul_) December 11, 2018
BJP fans right now 😂 #Results2018 pic.twitter.com/4NRGCMyupQ
— Anshuman Mishra (@Anshuman86m) December 11, 2018
BJP spokespersons trying to face Congress spokespersons on TV right now #Results2018 pic.twitter.com/nocK7UpXoL
— Sir Jadeja (@SirJadeja) December 11, 2018
Pentagon
Hexagon
Octagon
BJPgon #Results2018
— Aye Himanसू ® (@4mlvodka) December 11, 2018
Bhakts after watching #Results2018. pic.twitter.com/x9bDJ3VijB
— RAVANAASURA (@Yavanigothu2) December 11, 2018
Bhakts after watching #Results2018. pic.twitter.com/unD6YcKHqB
— Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) December 11, 2018
after being troll from everywhere, the BJP bhakts be like#Results2018 pic.twitter.com/rwPK7b2iGs
— Tweet Chor👑 (@Pagal_aurat) December 11, 2018
#Results2018 #ElectionResults2018 #ElectionResults #RajasthanElections2018 #assemblyelections
Bhakt’s reaction since morning.. pic.twitter.com/ltdd8wsbj2
— BABLI BHAI (@BABLIBHAI8) December 11, 2018