Bypoll Results 2018: People take to social media to express their views

As the counting of votes for the 11 Assembly seats across ten states in India concluded, social media users spilled their thoughts on the electorate’s verdict. The results were not very encouraging for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party, whose tally in the lower house of Parliament stood at 273 after it regained the Palghar seat in Maharashtra. After the party lost the crucial Kairana seat in UP and ally JDU faced defeat in Bihar, the situation looked pretty grim for the political party.

Moreover, the resignation by two of its members, earlier B S Yeddyurappa and now B Sreeramulu, has further aggravated the situation. With a little over a year left for the 2019 Lok Sabha poll, the party has a lot to retain to maintain its winning streak.

With the recent petrol, diesel prices at an all-time high, there are many who took to social media to voice their opinions. From tweeting about the malfunctioned EVMs to the final result, Twitterati had a lot to say about the bypoll results. Here are some of the reactions:

People want development..less taxes..more jobs..higher income..safety.. security and peace..everything else is incidental..Govts that don’t provide the following..will keep getting rude shocks..focus on development..rhetoric won’t work..kaam kijiye..baatein Kam.. #BypollsVerdict — Vishek Chauhan (@VishekC) May 31, 2018

Today BJP will become first party in the history of India to lose its majority in 4 years.

Modi govt is in minority without NDA.

Let that sink in.#BypollBattle #bypoll — Ravindra (@meRavindraP) May 31, 2018

You temporarily stop the revision of fuel prices considering Karnataka polls, and rise the same for continuous sixteen days, yet you expect people to vote for you by seeing the roadshows. How cruel the idea is? Now u lost both karnataka and bypolls. How sad… #bypoll — aashiq ahamed (@aashiq_14) May 31, 2018

Regional parties hold the key for peace, harmony, just representation; Fractured mandate is better than Manufactured majority #bypoll — Abdul-Azim Akhtar (@azimakhtar) May 31, 2018

#bypoll breathing easy today as politics of hate shown the door. — Nandini K Oza (@OzaNandini) May 31, 2018

Writer Chetan Bhagat also took a dig at the government, highlighting the one paisa drop in petrol price. He tweeted, “Today’s BJP won 1 seat in LS (out of 4) and 1 in assembly (out of 11). Almost as cruel a joke as the 1 paise reduction in petrol price. #bypoll.”

Today’s BJP won 1 seat in LS (out of 4) and 1 in assembly (out of 11). Almost as cruel a joke as the 1 paise reduction in petrol price. #bypoll — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) May 31, 2018

