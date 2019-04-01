Toggle Menu
Netizens laud Assam traffic constable for performing duty during stormhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/assam-traffic-cop-standing-in-storm-to-do-his-duty-viral-video-5652677/

Netizens laud Assam traffic constable for performing duty during storm

The video, which was shot by a passerby, showed Das standing at a busy intersection during rain without cover or a raincoat. While many praised the cop for his dedication, others expressed dismay over lack of infrastructure and protective gear for the policemen.

Assam, Assam traffic police, Assam traffic police rain video, Assam traffic cop stands during storm, police viral video, cop duty, assam cop, assam cop viral video, trending, indian express, indian express news
The video, which was shot by a passerby, showed Das standing at a busy intersection during rain without cover or a raincoat. (Source: Twitter)

A traffic police constable in Assam is being lauded for his dedication and commitment towards his job after a video of him manning a traffic signal during a storm went viral on social media. Identified as Mithun Das, the Assam police, in a tweet, acknowledged the devotion of the cop.

“Dedication is thy name! We salute AB Constable Mithun Das (Basistha PS) of @GuwahatiPol , for his exceptional devotion towards duty and showing us how dedication can turn a storm into a sprinkle. Kudos!”

Watch the video here:

The video, which was shot by a passerby, showed Das standing at a busy intersection during rain without cover or a raincoat. While many praised the cop for his dedication, others expressed dismay over lack of infrastructure and protective gear for the policemen to prevent them during bad weather.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 April Fool's Day 2019: From googly eyes to fake food, netizens share pranks online
2 'Wow! That's amazing': Indigo pilot records PSLV launch from cockpit
3 'It's me, not my ghost': Sushma Swaraj's savage reply to a tweet wins hearts online