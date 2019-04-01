Netizens laud Assam traffic constable for performing duty during storm

A traffic police constable in Assam is being lauded for his dedication and commitment towards his job after a video of him manning a traffic signal during a storm went viral on social media. Identified as Mithun Das, the Assam police, in a tweet, acknowledged the devotion of the cop.

“Dedication is thy name! We salute AB Constable Mithun Das (Basistha PS) of @GuwahatiPol , for his exceptional devotion towards duty and showing us how dedication can turn a storm into a sprinkle. Kudos!”

Watch the video here:

The video, which was shot by a passerby, showed Das standing at a busy intersection during rain without cover or a raincoat. While many praised the cop for his dedication, others expressed dismay over lack of infrastructure and protective gear for the policemen to prevent them during bad weather.

