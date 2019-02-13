Assam Police comes up with a Gully Boy-inspired rhyme to warn against internet scams

Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, is all set to hit screens on Valentine’s Day, and its songs are already topping the charts. Now, a police department is using the rhymes from the film to spread an important message against internet scams. Ahead of the film’s release, Assam Police came up with a tweet that warns people against online fraud.

Advertising

Tweaking the lyrics of ‘Mere Gully Mein’ from the Zoya Akhtar film, the tweet warned against internet scammers. Not only did the team come up with a catchy Hindi poem based on the lines from the film’s song, but the image they tweeted also aptly modified the film’s title.

Altering Gully Boy to ‘Gullible Boy’, the social media team of Assam Police tweeted, “Jab Jab Internet Par Scam Kiya Jayega — Aapna Time Aayega.(Whenever there is a scam on the internet, it will be our time)”

Internet ki gully

Mayaa jaal hai pyaare

Muft haath aaye

Wo ye maal hai pyaare. Yahan scammers ke sare sardar hain na

Ginti me jo ye sare beshumar hain na. Tumko ab ye sab samjhaana hai

Sunkar bole @RanveerOfficial, O ye to mera wala gaana hai! 🎤 pic.twitter.com/nImdielCAL — Assam Police (@assampolice) February 13, 2019

The film’s trailer showed Siddhant Chaturvedi (who plays the character called Sher) using the line ‘Ye toh mera wala gaana hai (Oh! This is my song!)’, a phrase used to say that a person’s favourite song was being played. Given it quickly became a viral meme, the Assam Police has also used the line at the end of the tweet and even tagged the film’s lead actor.

The Assam Police isn’t even the first police force to use a song from the film on social media. The Mumbai and Nagpur Police have already used Gully Boy memes in the past. However, people on social media were impressed and praised them for their effort.

Woah! Nice 🙌✌ — pals (@pals1234567) February 13, 2019

Its insanely rocking, 😁AP what are you doing? I mean who is your creative head? so good😇👌 — Sonam Gupta (@SonamGu12) February 13, 2019

Hehe, that’s really innovative

Seems police department is also excited for #GullyBoy release https://t.co/Eb2gbcYyqO — #Murad Ka Fan Club (@ranveerkfanclub) February 13, 2019

Assam Police again nailed it. https://t.co/Ph2ZomEUfX — Musaddique (@dragonhook) February 13, 2019

Who is the creative team of assampolice Twitter account 🙏 — Pintu Prasad (@okpintu) February 13, 2019