Thursday, June 03, 2021
‘The inconvenience is not regretted’: Assam police’s latest ‘jail chaliye’ meme has netizens in splits

The meme was shared to highlight the actions taken by the Assam police in curbing the drug menace in the area, along with the caption, "If the neighbourhood drug peddlers have vanished into thin air, well, that's on us. The inconvenience is not regretted!"

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 3, 2021 9:23:22 pm
assam police, assam police Amrita Rao, jal lijiye memes, jal lijiye thak gaye honge, vivah memes, amrita rao jal lijiye memes, bollywood memes, funny Hindi films memes, Amrita rao jal lijiye memes response, Trending news, Indian expressSince being shared online, the meme went viral and prompted hilarious reactions among netizens.

Days after Bollywood actor Amrita Rao’s ‘Jal lijiye’ dialogue from ‘Vivah’ became a hilarious meme on social media, Assam police decided to make the most of the trend.

In their latest post, the official Twitter handle of the police department shared a picture of the actor holding a pair of handcuffs, along with a tag line that read, “Jail chaliye, thak gae hoonge drugs peddling karte karte.(Let’s go to jail. You must be tried after peddling drugs.”

The meme was shared to highlight the actions taken by the Assam police in curbing the drug menace in the area, along with the caption, “If the neighbourhood drug peddlers have vanished into thin air, well, that’s on us. The inconvenience is not regretted!” Here, take a look:

Read the full post here:

Since being shared online, the meme instantly went viral and prompted hilarious reactions among netizens. Many were also impressed with the social media team behind the post and complimented them for being up to date with online trends.

Earlier, Rao had also responded to the viral ‘jal lijiye’, which was being widely circulated online.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
