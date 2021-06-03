‘The inconvenience is not regretted’: Assam police’s latest ‘jail chaliye’ meme has netizens in splits

Since being shared online, the meme went viral and prompted hilarious reactions among netizens.

Days after Bollywood actor Amrita Rao’s ‘Jal lijiye’ dialogue from ‘Vivah’ became a hilarious meme on social media, Assam police decided to make the most of the trend.

In their latest post, the official Twitter handle of the police department shared a picture of the actor holding a pair of handcuffs, along with a tag line that read, “Jail chaliye, thak gae hoonge drugs peddling karte karte.(Let’s go to jail. You must be tried after peddling drugs.”

The meme was shared to highlight the actions taken by the Assam police in curbing the drug menace in the area, along with the caption, “If the neighbourhood drug peddlers have vanished into thin air, well, that’s on us. The inconvenience is not regretted!” Here, take a look:

Read the full post here:

If the neighborhood drug peddlers have vanished into thin air, well, that’s on us. The inconvenience is NOT regretted! #AssamSaysNoToDrugs#WarOnDrugs pic.twitter.com/1xKDLlpNqZ — Assam Police (@assampolice) June 3, 2021

Since being shared online, the meme instantly went viral and prompted hilarious reactions among netizens. Many were also impressed with the social media team behind the post and complimented them for being up to date with online trends.

Assam police is progressive in every spheres nowadays.too 👍. 👏 👏 — ADrh (@Adrh85) June 3, 2021

Assam Police always comes up with new Ideas…. — Neeraj Singh (@singhneeraj04) June 3, 2021

😂😂 amazing, good work @assampolice team & @gpsinghassam Sir, kudos to the entire team.❤️ — Chirag Agarwal (@ChiragA77132198) June 3, 2021

VANISHING ACT !

Hopefully now,scooty borne ‘চিলনী চোৰ’ chain-snatchers, bag-snatchers, petty thieves too will vanish.These are few part-time hobbies of peddlers. — Uttam kumar Sharma (@uttamsarma) June 3, 2021

Earlier, Rao had also responded to the viral ‘jal lijiye’, which was being widely circulated online.