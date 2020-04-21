Watch: Assam Police personnel’s impromptu Bihu dance performance wins the internet

Men and women in the SP office were seen dancing to a popular Bihu song. (Nagaon Police/ Twitter) Men and women in the SP office were seen dancing to a popular Bihu song. (Nagaon Police/ Twitter)

An impromptu dance performance by personnel of the Assam Police in an office is receiving a lot of praise online. In the video that is being widely shared on the internet, a group of police officials are seen breaking into a Bihu performance Monday after a shift that lasted over 12 hours.

The impromptu dance performance took place in the Superintendent of Police’s office in Nagaon district, when the police officials took a break at 9:30 pm to refresh themselves. The video was shared on the official social media handles of the Nagaon Police.

“Actually we have been working continuously for the last one month. [Rongali] Bihu came and went but none of our officers could go home, neither could they celebrate,” Nagaon SP Abhijit Gurav told indianexpress.com.

“Therefore, in a bid to make the environment cheerful, one of our teammates decided to organise this impromptu dance. They came up with the idea and it lightened the mood for a while,” he said.

One of Assam’s biggest festivals is Rongali Bihu that is celebrated mid-April and marks the Assamese new year. The harvest festival is celebrated with much fanfare across the state, but has been a muted celebration this year due to Covid-19. So the performance understandably warmed the hearts of people as they watched officials dancing in masks and maintaining distance from each other.

“This is where our core team sits working on backend activity — law and order etc,” Gurav explained.

The senior police official said that after the video was widely shared on Twitter he got a lot of calls from police officers in other part of the country.

“They are inspired and want to do something similar too,” he said.

On social media, there was plenty of praise for the officials:

Assam has reported 35 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and one death so far. The total number of cases in India has crossed the 18,000 mark.

