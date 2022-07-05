Assam Police’s cool reply to scammers asking for OTP: Baba Sehgal’s beatboxing

Gone are the days when the police forces used just infographics to raise awareness and warn people about the consequences of not following the rules. Now, it is mostly fun, a way to garner attention using contemporary memes and viral songs. Assam Police decided to use Baba Sehgal to push their case.

Born Harjeet Singh Sehgal — popularly known as Baba Sehgal — the 56-year-old artiste is one of India’s first rappers known for his catchy rhymes and jingles. From making songs about food like biryani, chai, tomato ketchup and more, his lyrics are often dubbed as silly, however, for the police force in Assam it was nothing but perfect to warn people against scammers.

In a latest public service announcement (PSA), Sehgal is heard beatboxing as a reply when someone asks for the one-time password (OTP). “Scammers ko kardo tum confuse; OTP share karne se kar do refuse,” the police force wrote with a hashtag, #ThinkBeforeYouShare tagging the rapper.

ADGP of Assam Police too shared the creative post, showing his love for rapping. “Rap hai ya phir koi rhyme hai! OTP dene se hota cyber crime hai!! (It is either rap or a rhyme! giving OTP is cyber crime),” senior IPS officer Hardi Singh tweeted.

Known for creating new music but also reinventing famous songs, Baba Seghal has gone viral many times. Be it for his unique desi spin to hit English song ‘Señorita’ or Ed Sheeran-inspired breakup song in tunes of ‘Shape of You’, his cool takes are hard to overlook. And the PSA by the police too had a similar response with people giving it a thumbs up.