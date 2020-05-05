Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 05, 2020
COVID19

Assam Police wins hearts online after surprising senior citizen on birthday

A team of personnel from the local police station turned up at KP Agarwal's residence with birthday cake, a party hat and posters that said “I am Your Son” and “I am Your Daughter”.

Updated: May 5, 2020 3:27:30 pm
Assam Police, covid 19 lockdown, police birthday surprise senior citizen, assam police senior citizen birthday party, Assam Police birthday elderly man, indian express Nagaon Police’s sweet gesture is earning plaudits online. (Assam Police/ Twitter)

An elderly man living alone in Assam received a pleasant surprise on his birthday when a group of police personnel turned up to greet him, and the gesture is receiving a lot of praise on social media.

The man, who was identified as KP Agarwal, was living alone because his family members weren’t around due to the lockdown.

So on his 78th birthday, police personnel turned up at his home to greet him and present him with a birthday cake and sweets. The police personnel sang for the man and then put a party hat on him to cheer him up.

Watch the video here:

According to local reports, Agarwal’s family members, including his wife and children were in Bangalore and unable to travel to Assam due to the nationwide lockdown. However, after personnel at the Nagaon police station were informed, they showed up at his residence.

The team also held posters which said “I am Your Son” and “I am Your Daughter”.

On social media, people lauded the police for going out of their way during these trying times to make the elderly man’s day special.

Earlier in April, in Haryana, Panchkula Police did the same for an elderly man and surprised him on his birthday. In Delhi too, police personnel won hearts after arranging a birthday party for a girl.

Police personnel around the world have been going the extra mile to ensure people stay in positive spirits during lockdowns. There have been car parades, and in one case they even performed songs for people stuck in their homes.

