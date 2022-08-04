‘Kadak maal tha’: Assam Police warns drug mafia with a reference from Phir Hera Pheri

August 4, 2022 1:48:27 pm
Drug abuse is one of the most persistent problems amongst youngsters in India.
In their latest social media post, the Assam Police issued a warning to the drug mafia in a witty post with the Bollywood reference.
The post that has gathered over 1,000 likes on Instagram shows the character of Kachra Seth, a drug dealer from the hit comedy Phir Heera Phiri, sniffing a pack of marijuana and saying his popular dialogue “Kadak maal hai”, which roughly translates to “It is solid stuff”. However, in the post, the Assam Police edits the dialogue to the past tense and writes, “Kadak maal tha”, which translates to “It was solid stuff”. In the background, there is an image that shows Assam Police’s mass disposal of drugs as a whole bunch of drugs go up in flames.
While sharing this graphic, the Assam Police wrote, “Ganja Heroin – All gone in the flames! To all the Kachra Seths around, here’s some news for you: We’ll continue our offensive against drug trafficking, across the state. #WarOnDrugs #AssamAgainstDrugs”.
Last month the Assam Police destroyed drugs worth 100 crores in a mass drug disposal exercise. The disposed of drugs included heroin, cannabis, and meth tablets that were seized during various raids and then burned.
Commenting on this post, an Instagram user wrote, “Whoever is handling the page- one like for you! 👏😂😂”. Another person remarked, “When you want to be memer but parents forced to join in police”.
