Assam Police uses Shah Rukh Khan’s signature pose to convey traffic rules; gets lauded by SRK too!

We can’t think of any Bollywood fan who hasn’t tried at least once to do the signature Shah Rukh Khan move: the nonchalant hands open wide pose. While the filmy pose is often used by young lovers to pass their message of love, one police officer from Assam gave it a different twist. Using his iconic pose on a poster, the cop urged citizens to follow traffic rules, hitting the right chord.

Interpreting the gesture as a request by King Khan to others, the poster stated, “Traffic niyam ka kripaya palan kare (Please obey the traffic rules).” The photo was shared on Twitter by Ponjit Dowarah, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Jalukbari, Guwahati City — and got thumbs up by the users of the micro-blogging site, lauding him for utilising his signature move for a greater and pertinent cause.

The move was not only appreciated by Twitterati but also the man himself. Sharing the poster on his Twitter, Khan wrote, “The best message I think this pose has conveyed. Please please follow traffic rules.”

The best message I think this pose has conveyed. Please please follow traffic rules. https://t.co/9lyFqj2ZB6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 27, 2018

Echoing the same thought, the social media team of Assam Police gave it a further twist by incorporating famous dialogue from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Giving a twist to KKHH dialogue, ‘Kuch-kuch hota hai Rahul, tum nahi samjhoge’, they wrote, “Traffic niyamon ka paalan nahin karne se kuch-kuch nahin, bahut kuch hota hai… (Not something but a lot can happen when not following traffic rules),” they wrote online thanking Khan for his support.

Traffic niyamon ka paalan nahin karne se kuch-kuch nahin, bahut kuch hota hai… #FollowTrafficRules Thank You @iamsrk for the support Sire! Bravo @ponjitdowarah https://t.co/WsqCLTeTJ0 — Assam Police (@assampolice) July 27, 2018

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to it:

What a great Idea, this could work everywhere https://t.co/TctPSItFtM — Helga Federer (@loveyousrk) July 27, 2018

Traffic Niyam Ka Kripaya Palan Kare… Please everyone should Follow The Traffic Rules. it’s very helpful to us. and @ponjitdowarah was good choice to use this pose, I mean @iamsrk style pose for attention. so everyone and of course me also it’s important to Us. #TrafficRules https://t.co/zmYqTEjU1o — Mohammad Adnan (@Iamrak5) July 27, 2018

Wah sir! You got recognition from the man himself! We need more people like you in the system to bring faith and belongingness with common citizen. 👍 https://t.co/00nT9sWvZT — Bhargab ভাৰ্গৱ শৰ্মা (@bhargabsarma) July 27, 2018

How come no one thought of this earlier ? ; to put #ShahRukhKhan signature pose to great use. ? Well done Ponjit Dowarah ! & What nice appreciation from the Man himself . — manju mathur. (@manjumathur1) July 27, 2018

Very creative .. put love to good use .. the man is legit ✊🏼@ponjitdowarah — dr shee (@hermagesty2) July 27, 2018

Earlier this week, Assam Police were also praised online by preventing a girl from committing suicide after her Facebook status was spotted by their online safety wing.

Info was received from Facebook last night that a minor girl had updated her status as- ‘I am gonna to commit suicide today’. The child was located in 30 mins & her safety ensured. She & her family were counselled. She is safe and in their care. @CMOfficeAssam @IPS_Association pic.twitter.com/w4u3XxZY0a — Assam Police (@assampolice) July 24, 2018

