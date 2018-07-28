Follow Us:
Saturday, July 28, 2018
Assam Police uses Shah Rukh Khan’s signature pose to convey traffic rules; gets lauded by SRK too!

The photo was shared on Twitter by Ponjit Dowarah, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Jalukbari, Guwahati City -- and got thumbs up by the users of the micro-blogging site, lauding him for utilising his signature move for a greater and pertinent cause. Shah Rukh Khan to lauded the initiative.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 28, 2018 12:11:08 pm
shah rukh khan, assam police, assam police srk pose, assam police shah ruh khan message, srk signature pose assam police poster, viral news, indian express Not just Netizens, even Shah Rukh Khan thought it was a great idea to use his signature pose to convey something so meaningful. (Source: @ponjitdowarah/ Twitter)
We can’t think of any Bollywood fan who hasn’t tried at least once to do the signature Shah Rukh Khan move: the nonchalant hands open wide pose. While the filmy pose is often used by young lovers to pass their message of love, one police officer from Assam gave it a different twist. Using his iconic pose on a poster, the cop urged citizens to follow traffic rules, hitting the right chord.

ALSO READ | Assam Police’s Twitter handle shares informative post on stalking, wins praise online

Interpreting the gesture as a request by King Khan to others, the poster stated, “Traffic niyam ka kripaya palan kare (Please obey the traffic rules).” The photo was shared on Twitter by Ponjit Dowarah, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Jalukbari, Guwahati City — and got thumbs up by the users of the micro-blogging site, lauding him for utilising his signature move for a greater and pertinent cause.

The move was not only appreciated by Twitterati but also the man himself. Sharing the poster on his Twitter, Khan wrote, “The best message I think this pose has conveyed. Please please follow traffic rules.”

ALSO READ | VIDEO: This toddler doing Shah Rukh Khan’s signature move is the cutest thing you’ll see today

Echoing the same thought, the social media team of Assam Police gave it a further twist by incorporating famous dialogue from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Giving a twist to KKHH dialogue, ‘Kuch-kuch hota hai Rahul, tum nahi samjhoge’, they wrote, “Traffic niyamon ka paalan nahin karne se kuch-kuch nahin, bahut kuch hota hai… (Not something but a lot can happen when not following traffic rules),” they wrote online thanking Khan for his support.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to it:

Earlier this week, Assam Police were also praised online by preventing a girl from committing suicide after her Facebook status was spotted by their online safety wing.

What do you think about their quirky message? Tell us in comments below.

