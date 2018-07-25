Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 25, 2018

Assam Police’s Twitter handle shares informative post on stalking, wins praise online

There were many responses to the original tweet, with many requesting the Assam Police department to share the post in the local language. Actor Kajol also took noticed the post and retweeted it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 25, 2018 5:08:33 pm
Kajol, assam police tweet, assam police viral tweet, north east news, north east viral photos, Retweeting the Assam Police post, Kajol wrote, “Compliment by respecting, not by stalking.”(Source: assam_police/Twitter)
While Mumbai Police’s Twitter handle is quite popular among Netizens for its witty tweets and creative memes, seems like the Assam police department has also taken some inspiration. The official Twitter account of the department @assam_police tweeted an informative picture on stalking.

“Understand the difference between a Compliment and Harassment. Unwanted Attention is Stalking,” read the tweet. It did not take long for people to notice this new activity on the official account and many including actor Kajol complimented the move.

Retweeting the post, Kajol wrote, “Compliment by respecting, not by stalking.” There were many responses to the original tweet, with many also asking the department to share the same in the local language. Here are some of the reactions the tweet garnered:

