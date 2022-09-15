ThinkBeforeYouClick: Assam Police uses Rajpal Yadav’s photos to make a point about cyber safety

As our lives are becoming more and more dependent on the internet, cyber-crimes have become common. On Wednesday, Assam Police urged people not to fall for dubious links that are actually phishing attacks in disguise.

To put their message across, the state police shared a post showing four expressions of actor Rajpal Yadav who is known for showing a wide range of emotions. In the post that showed “Four types of people in the world”, Yadav’s sad and worried face was used to describe “those who have been scammed”, an engaged expression was used to indicate “those who will be scammed”. A shot of Yadav’s confused expression signalled “those who are being scammed but don’t know it”. At last, a smiling and content expression represented “those who don’t let anyone scam them”.

The actor’s photos were taken from the 2006 romantic comedy Chup Chup Ke that starred Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

While sharing this post on Instagram, Assam Police wrote, “There’s always someone somewhere who knows how NOT to fall for scammers. Which type are you? #ThinkBeforeYouClick”.

This is not the first time that Assam Police has used their social media to raise awareness about cyber security. In July this year, they roped in Indian rapper and internet personality Baba Sehgal to make a point about not sharing the one-time password (OTP) with anyone.