Assam Police issue invitation for drunk drivers on New Year’s Eve, promise ‘performance by DJ Lockup’

As 2021 comes to an end, people are all set to welcome the New Year with parties and celebrations. As New Year’s Eve party posts have flooded social media sites, it’s Assam Police’s witty PSA, offering a free entry to their ‘party’, is winning the internet.

Urging all to celebrate responsibly, in a sassy post the force urged people not to be their guests. But if one happens to land up at their ‘party’, the force informed their will quite a few perks. From “special performance by ‘DJ Lockup'”, to enjoying festive desserts like ‘CopCake’ while staying in their ‘Custurd-y’, the post left netizens laughing out loud online.

Saying that their invitation is open for people not following traffic rules, the PSA they said, “free entry for rush drivers, drunk drivers and other eligible violators”. Continuing their sarcasm and wordplay, the law enforcement agency said, people can “RSVP” at their helpline number, while also adding, “Stag Entry Allowed.”

The force have been warning people not to break rules, asking all to be mindful while having fun. Earlier this week, they also used a popular Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham meme featuring Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan to warn drunk drivers.

“*Amitabh Bachchan voice on* Keh diya na. Bas, keh diya! Don’t drink & drive.” they wrote online.

While simple PSA can often be ignored, police forces around the country have gone down the filmy path, sharing memes and jokes not just showing off their creative side but also making notice effective and interactive.