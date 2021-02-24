Assam Police gives meaningful twist to Arijit Singh’s song, leaves netizens in splits

Gone are days when law enforcement agencies only shared notices to raise awareness or warn people. Now, the information comes wrapped in a quirky post or edgy meme and Assam Police’s latest post is a worthy entrant trend.

Using a Hindi song by popular singer Arijit Singh, the handle had a go at people spreading misinformation on the internet. Taking a small snippet from Singh’s soulful rendition at a live concert in Thane a few years back, the police force gave a meaningful twist to “Aaj Phir” from Hate Story 2.

As the lyrics of the song says: “Na fiqar, na sharam, na lihaaj…(no worries, no shame, no respect)”, the cops used it to describe those who “share unverified information without fact checking”.

Using a line from Singh’s another popular song, the handle indulged in some brilliant wordplay as they added: “Phir Misinformation share karne chalaa hai tu (You’re up for sharing misinformation again).”

The creative post got many laughs online with netizens praising the admins of the page for giving an informative twist to the popular song. While some demanded “award” for the handlers behind the agency’s social media handle, other applauded their “on-point meme game”.