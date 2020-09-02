scorecardresearch
Assam police gives ‘Rasode mai kaun tha’ twist to tweet on drug bust, leaves netizens in splits

The tweet said the Nagaon police unit had seized drugs from peddlers who were hiding it in a carton of Livsaf and vitamins. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 2, 2020 6:39:24 pm
Rasode Mein Kaun Tha, Assam police Rasode Mein Kaun Tha tweet, assam police drug bust tweet, trending, indian express, indian express newsSince being shared online, the tweet has been flooded with netizens lauding the police department for taking part in the trend.

The ‘Rasode mein kaun tha‘ rap by Yashraj Mukhate has taken over the internet and now the latest to join the bandwagon is Assam Police. In their later tweet, the police department used the quirky dialogue from the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya to announce about a drug bust.

The tweet said the Nagaon police unit had seized drugs from peddlers who were hiding it in a carton of Livsaf and vitamins. Replacing the lyrics of the original rap, the official account of the Nagaon Police tweeted, “RASODE ME KAUN THA? Rasode me do drugs peddlers that. Carton me se Livsaf and vitamins nikal diye aur CODEX and drugs chhupa diya. Itne me Team Nagaon ayi aur dono ko utha liya.”

Since being shared online, the tweet has been flooded with netizens lauding the police department for taking part in the trend. For the uninitiated, the trend began when music producer Mukhate added some peppy beats to a dialogue by the show’s famous character Kokilaben.

