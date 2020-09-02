Assam police gives ‘Rasode mai kaun tha’ twist to tweet on drug bust, leaves netizens in splits

Since being shared online, the tweet has been flooded with netizens lauding the police department for taking part in the trend.

The ‘Rasode mein kaun tha‘ rap by Yashraj Mukhate has taken over the internet and now the latest to join the bandwagon is Assam Police. In their later tweet, the police department used the quirky dialogue from the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya to announce about a drug bust.

The tweet said the Nagaon police unit had seized drugs from peddlers who were hiding it in a carton of Livsaf and vitamins. Replacing the lyrics of the original rap, the official account of the Nagaon Police tweeted, “RASODE ME KAUN THA? Rasode me do drugs peddlers that. Carton me se Livsaf and vitamins nikal diye aur CODEX and drugs chhupa diya. Itne me Team Nagaon ayi aur dono ko utha liya.”

RASODE ME KAUN THA ? Rasode me do drugs peddlers tha.

Carton me se Livsaf and vitamins nikal diye aur CODEX and drugs chhupa diya.

Itne me Team Nagaon ayi aur dono ko utha liya.@assampolice @gpsinghassam @lrbishnoiassam pic.twitter.com/UIV7Wrih0p — Nagaon Police (@nagaonpolice) September 1, 2020

Since being shared online, the tweet has been flooded with netizens lauding the police department for taking part in the trend. For the uninitiated, the trend began when music producer Mukhate added some peppy beats to a dialogue by the show’s famous character Kokilaben.

Kya baat hain…😁😁😂 Maza aa gaya..Proud of our @assampolice team…Bahat badiya — YesIt’$Biju 💥 ✊ 🇮🇳 (@Bijudutta) September 1, 2020

Congratulations and

Thanks for a smile😊 — Anita Sabharwal (@anita_sabharwal) September 1, 2020

Epic 🤣🤣🔥❤️ — Binoy Sharma (@IamBXD) September 2, 2020

So up to date you guys are…😀😀😀 — Jyoti Krishnaa (@JyotiKrishnaa1) September 1, 2020

Savage Nagaon police 😎 — Debashish Sharma (@Deb_ashish8) September 1, 2020

utha liya… utha liya.. well done Nagaon Police! — Kumar (@votebotind) September 1, 2020

Good one! Happy, humorous, and efficient police force means better nation and safe citizens. — Malik Bikram Indoria Sharma (@bikram_life) September 1, 2020

