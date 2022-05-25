Assam man requests Shashi Tharoor to name new shop, MP replies

Updated: May 25, 2022 6:19:27 pm
Beyond the realm of politics, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is often been regarded as netizens’ English teacher. Now, a man from Assam sought suggestions to help name a shop and the Kerala MP obliged, melting hearts online.
Shah Zahan, a research scholar from Assam University, tweeted that his friend, Karunav Bhuyan, was setting up an internet cafe and stationery book shop in the state’s Majuli district. Tagging the Thiruvananthapuram MP, he asked if Tharoor had any idea for the name of the establishment.
“So he is asking 4 one unique name in English for his shop. May I request u to do favour for searching d name?” Zahan tweeted sharing two photos of the new shop at Garamur, the headquarters of the Majuli district.
Dear @ShashiTharoor Sir, One of my bosom friend after completing his MPhil in Political Science is going to open shop in @Majuli (net cafe,books n stationary items). So he is asking 4 one unique name in English for his shop. May I request u to do favour for searching d name? pic.twitter.com/TtYGanVA5A
— Shah Zahan (@shajahanahmedma) May 23, 2022
While one would usually not expect an answer from a public figure, he was surprised when Tharoor responded to the tweet. Tharoor, known for his penchant for rare and long English words that seem like tongue-twisters, shared something easy yet profound. “How about calling it ‘WWW: World Wide Words’? That covers both books and the internet,” replied Tharoor.
How about calling it “WWW: World Wide Words”? That covers both books and the internet.
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 24, 2022
Talking to indianexpress.com, Bhuyan, who also is a part-time teacher at Pitambar Dev Goswami College, the new shop was inaugurated on Sunday. Explaining that it was Zahan’s idea to reach out to Tharoor, he said: “When I told him that I’m looking for suggestions to name the shop, he told me he would write about it on Twitter and ask Tharoor Sir for one.”
Bhuyan said that he was “elated” that Tharoor responded to the “request from a stranger” on Twitter. But he is still in two minds about the name he suggested. “I’m really thankful he suggested such a meaningful name. But as the shop is located in a rural area, I’m not sure if the villagers will understand the essence of these English words,” he said over the telephone.
However, Bhuyan said he would definitely incorporate the name somewhere within the shop—maybe in the book section.
While the decision is yet to be made, people on social media quite liked the suggestion and thanked Tharoor for replying to the tweet.
