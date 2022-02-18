Netizens cheer as Assam man buys scooter with a sack full of savings in coins

Julia Carney’s oft-recited poem says, “Little drops of water… make the mighty ocean”. Now it appears that a man in Assam has taken these lines to heart, albeit with some coins. Wishing to buy a two-wheeler of his own, the shopkeeper saved up for months, before finally hauling in his savings – in a sack – to a showroom recently.

His amazing story is now inspiring people online.

The incident came to light when YouTuber Hirak J Das posted a few images on Facebook. Telling his followers that they have a lot to learn from the humble story, Das wrote: “Even if it takes a lot of money to fulfil a dream, sometimes it can be fulfilled by saving, little by little.”

He also posted a video on YouTube showing the small-time stationary shopkeeper who wasn’t deterred by the lack of funds to chase his dream. The man, who has not been identified, claimed in the video that he began setting aside some change for about seven to eight months to buy a two-wheeler. Once he felt he had accumulated enough, he visited a scooter showroom at Howly in Assam’s Barpeta district.

The video goes on to show three men struggling to carry the sack full of coins to the store. Once it was emptied into plastic baskets, the footage shows the staff rallying together to count how much the prospective customer had collected over the months.

Once the requisite amount for a new scooter was reached, the video reveals the proud new bike owner signing the papers and collecting the keys of his dream vehicle.

As the clip created a buzz on social media, netizens saluted the man’s commitment, with many remarking that dreams can indeed become true with lots of effort and patience.