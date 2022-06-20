scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 20, 2022
Must Read

Watch: Assam man builds mobile shop on banana plant raft to earn a living in floods

Carrying essential items like water and candles along with tamul (betel nut) leaves, Dhaneshwar Das has been floating on his movable shop in the inundated areas of Rukmini Goan.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 20, 2022 12:15:17 pm
Dhaneshwar Das has been moving around in his Mobile shop “home delivering” these items To stranded residents in the area. (Source: Tora Agarwala)

Heavy flooding has disrupted the lives of people in Assam and residents have been grappling with new challenges every day. However, showing a resilient side with a dash of creativity, a paan shop owner was seen delivering a few essential items on his “mobile” shop.

Dhaneshwar Das has set up a make-shift shop on a raft built with banana plant trunks tied together and has been manoeuvring water-logged streets of Guwahati to help those stranded in their homes. Armed with a big umbrella, Das set up his floating “shop” on the tree raft by fixing a small plastic table on top of it and is using a big bamboo as an oar to make his way through the flooded streets.

Also Read |Assam man requests Shashi Tharoor to name new shop, MP replies

Carrying essential items like water and candles along with tamul (betel nut) leaves, Das has been floating on his movable shop in the inundated areas of Rukmini Goan.

Watch the video here:

Talking to indianexpress.com, the small-time businessman said he had to resort to this to make ends meet. When asked what led him to think of this, he said “necessity is the mother of invention”.

For the last week, floods induced by heavy rains have convulsed parts of Guwahati and Rukmini Goan is one such affected locality.

The man has been selling water bottles, candles and paan on his make-shift shop. (Source: Tora Agarwala)

Floods in Assam arrive like clockwork every year. As does the accompanying devastation. Currently, nearly 45 lakh people across 33 districts of the state are affected, as the Brahmaputra and its tributaries ominously flow above the danger level in several parts of the state. On Sunday, a release from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported nine more deaths, taking up the total death toll this year to 71.

Best of Express Premium
Express Investigation — Part 3: Textbook revision slashes portion in hist...Premium
Express Investigation — Part 3: Textbook revision slashes portion in hist...
Big shortfall in hiring of ex-servicemen across govt depts, posts: DataPremium
Big shortfall in hiring of ex-servicemen across govt depts, posts: Data
What West Seti power project can mean for India-Nepal tiesPremium
What West Seti power project can mean for India-Nepal ties
Ashok Gulati and Ritika Juneja write: An oil palm plan for homePremium
Ashok Gulati and Ritika Juneja write: An oil palm plan for home
More Premium Stories >>

According to the Regional Meteorological Department, Guwahati, Assam has already recorded 47 per cent excessive rainfall between June 1-15, with 284.1 millimetre of actual rainfall as compared to the normal 193.9 for the two weeks.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 20: Latest News
Advertisement