Watch: Assam man builds mobile shop on banana plant raft to earn a living in floods

Heavy flooding has disrupted the lives of people in Assam and residents have been grappling with new challenges every day. However, showing a resilient side with a dash of creativity, a paan shop owner was seen delivering a few essential items on his “mobile” shop.

Dhaneshwar Das has set up a make-shift shop on a raft built with banana plant trunks tied together and has been manoeuvring water-logged streets of Guwahati to help those stranded in their homes. Armed with a big umbrella, Das set up his floating “shop” on the tree raft by fixing a small plastic table on top of it and is using a big bamboo as an oar to make his way through the flooded streets.

Carrying essential items like water and candles along with tamul (betel nut) leaves, Das has been floating on his movable shop in the inundated areas of Rukmini Goan.

Out of business for a week courtesy the floods, a 35-y-o puts together a floating shop – selling candles, matchboxes and tamul paan ofc – in an inundated Guwahati locality. pic.twitter.com/ztViyncTu2 — Tora Agarwala (@toramatix) June 19, 2022

Talking to indianexpress.com, the small-time businessman said he had to resort to this to make ends meet. When asked what led him to think of this, he said “necessity is the mother of invention”.

For the last week, floods induced by heavy rains have convulsed parts of Guwahati and Rukmini Goan is one such affected locality.

Floods in Assam arrive like clockwork every year. As does the accompanying devastation. Currently, nearly 45 lakh people across 33 districts of the state are affected, as the Brahmaputra and its tributaries ominously flow above the danger level in several parts of the state. On Sunday, a release from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported nine more deaths, taking up the total death toll this year to 71.

According to the Regional Meteorological Department, Guwahati, Assam has already recorded 47 per cent excessive rainfall between June 1-15, with 284.1 millimetre of actual rainfall as compared to the normal 193.9 for the two weeks.