Watch: Assam forest officials rescue leopard

The Assam Forest Department recently shared a video on Twitter showing the rescue of a leopard that had strayed into Guwahati’s Loco Colony of Pandu.

The video shows the tranquilised leopard being held by a man on a tree. Other men are also seen holding a net to capture the big cat. Another short clip shared by the state forest department shows the leopard falling on the net and being captured. Meanwhile, people gathered at the spot are seen watching the rescue operation.

Watch the video here:

“A leopard that had strayed into the Loco Colony of Pandu, Guwahati has been successfully rescued,” tweeted the Assam Forest Department. The clip was shared on Twitter on Tuesday.

As per local media reports, the animal was later transferred to the Assam State Zoo for treatment.

Reports also said a 50-year-old woman, identified as Manju Bhattacharya, was attacked by the leopard in the Maligaon area on Tuesday morning and taken to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Videos showing the rescue of big cats have been doing rounds on social media. Of late, a clip showing a tiger plunging into a water body, swimming and later running into the Sundarbans forest reminded netizens of scenes from the Life Of Pi movie.

Before that, a video shared by Indian Forest Service officer Ramesh Pandey on Twitter showed a man releasing a leopard from a truck parked on a river bed and the big cat instantly jumping away to freedom. Within seconds, it crossed a shallow water body and escaped into the wilderness.