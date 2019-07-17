Toggle Menu
Forest officials rescue baby rhino during Assam floods, earn praise

The male rhino calf, about 3-4 months old, was immediately brought to the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation for medical treatment.

The dramatic video went viral online as rescue efforts by forest officials earned plaudits.

Floods continue to ravage Assam with the death toll at 17, and 30 of the state’s 33 districts in the state have been affected by floodwaters. Animals in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park have also been affected severely by the floods with 90 per cent of forest presently submerged. Forest officials have been attempting to deal with the crisis, and are now coming in for praise after a video emerged of a team doing their best to rescue a baby rhino from the floodwaters.

A baby rhino was seen struggling to swim in the deep waters, but thanks to the joint efforts of state forest department, Wildlife Trust India (WTI) and International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) — a rescue team was able to save the baby.

In the video that’s going viral, the rescuers are seen trying to pull the baby rhino out of the water and on to a bamboo raft. The video showed the distraught animal being lifted from the waters and being put in a safer place.

The video of the dramatic rescue mission is winning hearts and people have been full of praise for the rescuers:

“The rescue happened yesterday and the video was shot by one of our forest guards,” Rathin Barman, Joint Director of WTI told IndianExpress.com.

The male rhino calf, about 3-4 months old, was immediately brought to the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation where it is now undergoing medical treatment.

“There is a lot of water in its lungs. So there is a chance, he might have pneumonia. We saved him just in the nick of time,” an official said.

Officials also rescued another baby rhino from floodwaters after it was stranded in the backyard of a home.

Due to the heavy rains, restrictions have been was imposed around the Kaziranga National Park. Apart from the park area, another 150 anti-poaching camps have been affected due to the floods and authorities are working round the clock to check poaching at the UNESCO world heritage site.

