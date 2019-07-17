Forest officials rescue baby rhino during Assam floods, earn praise

Floods continue to ravage Assam with the death toll at 17, and 30 of the state’s 33 districts in the state have been affected by floodwaters. Animals in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park have also been affected severely by the floods with 90 per cent of forest presently submerged. Forest officials have been attempting to deal with the crisis, and are now coming in for praise after a video emerged of a team doing their best to rescue a baby rhino from the floodwaters.

A baby rhino was seen struggling to swim in the deep waters, but thanks to the joint efforts of state forest department, Wildlife Trust India (WTI) and International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) — a rescue team was able to save the baby.

In the video that’s going viral, the rescuers are seen trying to pull the baby rhino out of the water and on to a bamboo raft. The video showed the distraught animal being lifted from the waters and being put in a safer place.

Some will be lucky. A team of wildlife rescuers get hold of a #Rhino calf in Kaziranga. In the time of disasters. Courtesy WA. pic.twitter.com/d2xqbK1QuG — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 16, 2019

The video of the dramatic rescue mission is winning hearts and people have been full of praise for the rescuers:

To take on a scared wild rhino and save him, these people deserve their own medal and recognition for bravery. #Kaziranga #AssamFloods https://t.co/e4AizdqkZh — Ranajit Mukherjee রণজিৎ মুখার্জী (@RanajitSpeaks) July 17, 2019

The forest guards doing their duty no matter what the ground situation is are our unsung heroes of wildlife protection. https://t.co/DC4aWiEDbC — Pmadhu (@madwhop) July 17, 2019

Kudos to them, hope they save many more https://t.co/Wf85twvHhx — Mritunjaya Chatterje (@mritunjayachats) July 17, 2019

So much Respect for these fine me who are responsibly taking care of lives and doing everything they can to save lives . — Anoosha (@Anoosha_RR) July 17, 2019

The kind of things that redeems ones faith in humanity 🙏 #Kaziranga #AssamFloods https://t.co/DCvvYaNFYa — Smita Barooah (@smitabarooah) July 17, 2019

An act of kindness can go a long way https://t.co/WAgkfWtDXe — Kaarthik (@MufcKaarthik) July 17, 2019

It is an awesome work what these people do. But, shouldn’t government provide proper equipment & necessary tools for the job. These people are putting their life at risk with those minimal equipments & tools. This is where Govt shud spend money on. @narendramodi https://t.co/TGXECavIP2 — Vishwanath Kannadiga (@OzVish1) July 16, 2019

Bravehearts rescuing baby rhinos in little rickety boats. 😢 https://t.co/OCChRUtKW5 — Monkey (@Manasitries) July 16, 2019

Saving them from extinction ♥ https://t.co/NPa0mK9bfe — Siddhant Dand (@DandSiddhant) July 16, 2019

“The rescue happened yesterday and the video was shot by one of our forest guards,” Rathin Barman, Joint Director of WTI told IndianExpress.com.

The male rhino calf, about 3-4 months old, was immediately brought to the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation where it is now undergoing medical treatment.

“There is a lot of water in its lungs. So there is a chance, he might have pneumonia. We saved him just in the nick of time,” an official said.

Officials also rescued another baby rhino from floodwaters after it was stranded in the backyard of a home.

This baby rhino in a backyard behind the bushes had to be tranquilised by our vet @samshulwildvet before it could be rescued from the water and Brough to #CWRC #Kaziranga #AssamFloods

Proud of our team @wti_org_india @action4ifaw working with @kaziranga_ to #savewildlife pic.twitter.com/P4e9usdBZt — Wildlife Trust India (@wti_org_india) July 17, 2019

Due to the heavy rains, restrictions have been was imposed around the Kaziranga National Park. Apart from the park area, another 150 anti-poaching camps have been affected due to the floods and authorities are working round the clock to check poaching at the UNESCO world heritage site.