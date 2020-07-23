Assam floods: Netizens cheer as rescued baby rhino is fed from bottle

Its not easy for baby rhinos to survive without its mother and it usually takes a lot of time for it to get adjusted to bottle feeding. (Source: CWRC) Its not easy for baby rhinos to survive without its mother and it usually takes a lot of time for it to get adjusted to bottle feeding. (Source: CWRC)

A heartwarming video of a baby rhinoceros drinking milk from a feeding bottle has been giving hopes to many online. The female calf, which got separated from its mother last week in Assam floods, is currently at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation Conservation (CWRC) in Kaziranga.

On Wednesday, in what was a cause of celebration, the young rhino began sipping milk. “That is progress because initially it did not take to the feeding bottle as it’s alien for them,” said Rathin Barman, who heads CWRC. “We put ‘gur’ (molasses) on the nipple of the bottle — if it tastes sweet the baby is more inclined to take to it.”

Watch the video here:

We are sharing another great news to you all❤️. A Baby Rhino(rescued on 14th July)has started taking milk at our rescue centre CWRC.He is healthy and doing great.Thank you🙏. @ParimalSuklaba1 @ntca_india @SaikiaRohini @iam_Pirai @ritupabanborah @rathinbarman

VC-@wti_org_india pic.twitter.com/Lbovsc6GhK — Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (@kaziranga_) July 22, 2020

The one-year-old calf was rescued by the CWRC team along with forest staff from the inundated areas of the Agartoli range in the park last week. Video of the rescue operation, with the baby being brought out in a small dingy boat, had garnered a lot of attention online, with many concerned about its well-being as it got separated from her mother.

“It is likely that the mother and child were seeking higher ground but got separated because of the waters,” said Barman. “In these cases, it is impossible to find the mother but we can take care of the calf.”

A female rhino calf was separated from her mother due to high flood in the Agartoli range yesterday. As we could not locate the mother, team CWRC along with @kaziranga_ staffs rescued it and currently under care at our rescue centre-CWRC. @ParimalSuklaba1 @wti_org_India pic.twitter.com/LLPHrDPQ8Z — Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (@kaziranga_) July 15, 2020

For the next month or so, the rhino calf will be kept in the room alone. Once it develops a relationship with its keeper, it will be shifted to a padlock attached to the room. “And a month or two after that, it will go to the bigger padlock, where the other rescued rhinos are,” Barman added.

The latest guest will be the sixth baby rhino in CWRC and will be there at the centre for two more years before it can be released back in the wild. “At this tender age, the baby will be killed by tigers without its mother to protect it,” he explained.

Set up in 2002, the CWRC in Kaziranga under the aegis of the Wildlife Trust of India takes in orphaned/injured animals for treatment. Till date, the centre has handled close to 4500 animal cases, with nearly 60 per cent released back to the wild.

The video delighted many online, who thanked the forest officials and the caretakers at the rehabilitation centre for their services. Many were glad that the baby rhino was doing well after being separated from its mother, calling it a sign of hope in trying times of severe flooding.

Happy to seeing . Good people doing their duty performance excellent 👌👌👏.

Great work . Salute to you all members. — rajesh (@INDIARAJESHH) July 23, 2020

This is heartening to hear ❤

We are thankful for you all 🙌 — Gayathri 🇮🇳 (@Kannaninradhai) July 22, 2020

May Almighty bless the little angel with good health! — DEV BARUAH (@DEBOJIT11005888) July 22, 2020

Hats off to CWRC & Kaziranga personnels… You all are doing splendid Jobs…Prayers for best Health fast & speedy recovery. Superb Dedication 🙏 — Pawan Sharma (@PawanSharmazz) July 22, 2020

Great news indeed 👍 — Eternal Traveller 🇮🇳 (@TravelerEternal) July 22, 2020

What a beautiful Moment… https://t.co/DoTss9PW9u — Shantanu Moitra (@ShantanuMoitra) July 22, 2020

Saving animals is an important task, “a big thanks to rescue team of kazironga “🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/WhZmF8qfvz — Abulise Al Hassan (@AbuliseH) July 22, 2020

This is truly beautiful & gives me hope. Kudos to the team working behind this. Thank you @kaziranga_ for this great effort. https://t.co/yzcricF4VG — Saviour (@Saviour33392895) July 22, 2020

The park and the CWRC team have been giving regular update about the baby rhino and people on social media are rooting for its recovery. The good news comes at a time when 92 per cent of the national park is under submergence and according to latest data released by the park, 123 animals have lost their lives in this year’s flooding.

[with inputs from Tora Agarwal in Assam]

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd