Army rescues couple from neck-deep floodwaters in Assam, video goes viral: WATCH

With floods continuing to disrupt life across Assam, the Indian Army has emerged as a lifeline, rescuing over 1,000 people and delivering critical relief under Operation Jal Rahat.
Working in coordination with the civil administration, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and other emergency agencies, the Army’s Spear Corps has been carrying out round-the-clock rescue, relief, and medical operations in the state’s worst-affected regions.
The Army said its teams have provided medical care to more than 200 people so far. Relief efforts have included the distribution of 19 tonnes of food grains, over 30,500 food packets and more than 43,000 litres of drinking water. Fresh vegetables, milk, clothing, hygiene kits and other essential supplies have also reached flood-affected families.
To ensure aid reaches areas cut off by floodwaters, the Army has deployed logistic drones to transport relief material to remote and inaccessible locations where conventional transport is no longer possible.
#OpJalRahat
𝗛𝗼𝗽𝗲 𝗜𝗻 𝗔𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻
Amidst the devastating floods in #Assam, the #IndianArmy continues its relentless humanitarian mission under #OpJalRahat. Working shoulder-to-shoulder with the civil administration, NDRF, SDRF and local agencies, troops of @Spearcorps are… pic.twitter.com/mHaPU5jTXt
— ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) July 29, 2026
“Standing resolutely with the people of Assam, the Indian Army remains committed to bringing hope, relief and reassurance where it is needed most,” the Army said in a statement shared on social media.
The statement was accompanied by a dramatic rescue video that has since gone viral. It shows Army personnel wading through neck-deep water with a powerful current to reach a stranded man and woman. As they carefully guide the pair to safety, rescuers can be heard saying, “Chhodna mat, haath pakdo,” urging them not to let go. Moments later, both are brought to safety.
The footage, along with photographs from the rescue mission, has drawn widespread praise online, with many users applauding the Army’s dedication during the crisis.
“Thank you so much dear indian army, your are always here when people need help… Once again. Thank you so much,” one user commented.
Another wrote, “This is the army of our country and we ordinary ppl should be proud of day in and day out of them.” Echoing the sentiment, another user said, “When hope is needed most, the Indian Army delivers. Proud of our heroes.”
Although floodwaters have started receding in several parts of the state, the overall situation remains alarming. According to news agency ANI, the death toll has climbed to 78, while more than three lakh people continue to be affected by the floods.
Adding to the concern, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland until Saturday, raising fears of fresh flooding in vulnerable areas.
Among the worst-affected districts are Kamrup (Metro), Nagaon, Sonitpur, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar and Charaideo.