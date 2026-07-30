Army rescues couple from neck-deep floodwaters in Assam, video goes viral: WATCH

The video, along with photographs from the rescue mission, has drawn widespread praise online, with many users applauding the Army’s dedication during the crisis.

With floods continuing to disrupt life across Assam, the Indian Army has emerged as a lifeline, rescuing over 1,000 people and delivering critical relief under Operation Jal Rahat.

Working in coordination with the civil administration, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and other emergency agencies, the Army’s Spear Corps has been carrying out round-the-clock rescue, relief, and medical operations in the state’s worst-affected regions.

The Army said its teams have provided medical care to more than 200 people so far. Relief efforts have included the distribution of 19 tonnes of food grains, over 30,500 food packets and more than 43,000 litres of drinking water. Fresh vegetables, milk, clothing, hygiene kits and other essential supplies have also reached flood-affected families.