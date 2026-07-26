Assam children dry books on road after flood, government promises free replacement

The Assam government announced it will provide free replacement textbooks to students affected by the recent flood after a video of children drying their damp books went viral.

The video shows children spreading their notebooks, textbooks, and other study materials on dry stretches of road under the sun after floodwater receded. Covered in mud and soaked in floodwater, the books had been salvaged from their homes in the hope that they could still be used.

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The video quickly gained momentum across all social media platforms, drawing a wave of reactions. “The student knows importance of education ever,” a user wrote. “Every year the same tragedy. The government must take strict action and implement permanent flood control measures so no child has to suffer like this again,” another user commented.

“We fought for education reforms and accountability. This is the spirit of youth, books being dried, knowledge is the biggest treasure. Stay Strong Assam. This will pass. Help is on the way,” a third user reacted.

Assam floods

Responding to the widespread damage to educational materials, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said the government would distribute free replacement textbooks to all affected students, ensuring the flood does not disrupt their education.

“The textbooks will be dispatched as soon as schools reopen, ensuring that students can resume their learning without disruption. Education must continue, even in the face of adversity,” Pegu wrote on X.

After assessing the flood damage across several districts of Assam, I have instructed the Assam State Textbook Production and Publication Corporation to immediately prepare for the resupply of free textbooks to affected students. All Inspectors of Schools (IS) and District… — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) July 25, 2026

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Assam has been battered by relentless monsoon rain over the past week, with overflowing rivers inundating several districts and displacing thousands of people. Among the worst-affected districts are Nagaon, Cachar and Barpeta, where heavy rainfall submerged large areas and disrupted road connectivity.