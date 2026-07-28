Assam floods: 13-year-old dies saving pet puppy, parents’ video breaks hearts

Content creator Homoy Gogoi later visited the grieving family and handed over Rs 50,000 as immediate financial assistance

The devastating floods in Assam have left behind countless stories of loss, but few have shaken people as deeply as that of 13-year-old Hridip Panika, who lost his life while trying to save his pet puppy from the floodwaters.

Hridip, a Class 7 student at a local Model School in Bamun Pukhuri village under Nazira sub-district, was the only child of Deepak and Parbati Panika.

As floodwaters rushed through the village, the teenager spotted his three-month-old puppy, Borun, being carried away by the strong current. Unable to watch his pet drown, he immediately jumped into the water to rescue it. His courage saved Borun’s life. But Hridip never made it back.