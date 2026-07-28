Assam floods: 13-year-old dies saving pet puppy, parents’ video breaks hearts

The devastating floods in Assam have left behind countless stories of loss, but few have shaken people as deeply as that of 13-year-old Hridip Panika, who lost his life while trying to save his pet puppy from the floodwaters.
Hridip, a Class 7 student at a local Model School in Bamun Pukhuri village under Nazira sub-district, was the only child of Deepak and Parbati Panika.
As floodwaters rushed through the village, the teenager spotted his three-month-old puppy, Borun, being carried away by the strong current. Unable to watch his pet drown, he immediately jumped into the water to rescue it. His courage saved Borun’s life. But Hridip never made it back.
The powerful current swept the boy away before anyone could reach him. After an anxious search, rescuers recovered his body, leaving his parents to face an unimaginable loss.
The Panika family had already watched the floods destroy their home and everything they owned. Losing their only son has turned that tragedy into heartbreak beyond words.
Videos from the family’s home have since spread across social media, showing Deepak and Parbati Panika grieving over their son’s body while the puppy sits quietly nearby. The heartbreaking visuals have moved thousands of people, many of whom have shared messages of sympathy and grief online.
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One user wrote, “Angels are real, he was one.”
Another commented, “Why why are people having to suffer so much.”
A third person wrote, “The fact that this is not even a fiction, but a reality. This is heart wrenching. Rest in paradise pure soul.”
A fourth user said, “Speechless, no happiness can fill this sadness, so cruel that destiny took away the only desire to live parents give strength may his soul rest in peace.”
Content creator Homoy Gogoi later visited the grieving family and handed over Rs 50,000 as immediate financial assistance from a Rs 1 lakh community relief fund.
Hridip’s death comes amid one of Assam’s worst flood disasters. In just over a week, at least 66 people have died, nearly seven lakh residents have been affected, and officials are yet to reach more than 50,000 people with relief.
Residents of the worst-hit districts of Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat say they have never witnessed flooding on this scale before, with rising waters continuing to inundate new areas across Upper Assam each day.