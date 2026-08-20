Rajdhani Express stops in Assam as elephant herd crosses railway tracks

Sometimes, a little coordination between humans can make a huge difference for wildlife. That was evident in Assam’s Nagaon, where quick action by the Forest Department and Indian Railways helped prevent a possible tragedy involving a large herd of elephants and the Rajdhani Express.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media, showing a forest official stopping the train as the elephants slowly approached and began crossing the railway tracks.

IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared the video and explained how the team handled the situation. “Forest staff alerted the Railways, and the loco-pilot, working with the Railway Control Room, halted the Rajdhani Express, allowing the large herd to cross safely,” Sahu said.