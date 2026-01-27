Cake, fruits, plenty of love: Man’s sweet ‘birthday party’ for baby elephant in Assam goes viral; watch

One of the highlights of the video is a custom-made blue cake prepared especially for Priyanshi

A small birthday celebration in Assam has unexpectedly melted hearts online. Elephant lover Bipin Kashyap recently marked the birthday of a young domestic elephant calf named Priyanshi, lovingly called Momo, and the moment has now gone viral.

Shared by Kashyap on Instagram, the video captures him singing a birthday song and celebrating alongside the gentle calf. His visible joy and affection toward Priyanshi struck a chord with viewers, many of whom praised the warmth of their bond.

The clip offers a glimpse into the special connection between Kashyap and the baby elephant. Instead of a grand spectacle, the celebration stays simple and sincere — focused entirely on making the little one feel special.