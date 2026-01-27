Cake, fruits, plenty of love: Man’s sweet ‘birthday party’ for baby elephant in Assam goes viral; watch

Shared by elephant lover Bipin Kashyap on Instagram, the video captures the man singing a birthday song and celebrating alongside the calf.

baby elephant momo's birthday in AssamOne of the highlights of the video is a custom-made blue cake prepared especially for Priyanshi

A small birthday celebration in Assam has unexpectedly melted hearts online. Elephant lover Bipin Kashyap recently marked the birthday of a young domestic elephant calf named Priyanshi, lovingly called Momo, and the moment has now gone viral.

Shared by Kashyap on Instagram, the video captures him singing a birthday song and celebrating alongside the gentle calf. His visible joy and affection toward Priyanshi struck a chord with viewers, many of whom praised the warmth of their bond.

The clip offers a glimpse into the special connection between Kashyap and the baby elephant. Instead of a grand spectacle, the celebration stays simple and sincere — focused entirely on making the little one feel special.

One of the highlights of the video is a custom-made blue cake prepared especially for Priyanshi, surrounded by fruits and grains. The birthday spread includes bananas, apples, grapes, vegetables, and other nutritious treats suited for the calf. In a tender moment toward the end of the clip, Kashyap places a small piece of cake on Priyanshi’s trunk.

Watch the video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bipin Kashyap (@friend_elephant)

 

The video quickly drew affectionate reactions from social media users. One Instagram user wrote, “This is the beauty of Assam.” Another commented, “few humans left who love n care animals still i pray may priyanshi n all animals out thr b safe from zombie humans , b healthy n happy love u momo.”

Others shared personal memories and appreciation. “I meet priyanshi last year in August. Beautiful girl,” one user recalled, while another added, “Happy to c some people are really giving extra effort to make these beautiful souls happy.”

 

