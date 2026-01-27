Cake, fruits, plenty of love: Man’s sweet ‘birthday party’ for baby elephant in Assam goes viral; watch

A small birthday celebration in Assam has unexpectedly melted hearts online. Elephant lover Bipin Kashyap recently marked the birthday of a young domestic elephant calf named Priyanshi, lovingly called Momo, and the moment has now gone viral.
Shared by Kashyap on Instagram, the video captures him singing a birthday song and celebrating alongside the gentle calf. His visible joy and affection toward Priyanshi struck a chord with viewers, many of whom praised the warmth of their bond.
The clip offers a glimpse into the special connection between Kashyap and the baby elephant. Instead of a grand spectacle, the celebration stays simple and sincere — focused entirely on making the little one feel special.
One of the highlights of the video is a custom-made blue cake prepared especially for Priyanshi, surrounded by fruits and grains. The birthday spread includes bananas, apples, grapes, vegetables, and other nutritious treats suited for the calf. In a tender moment toward the end of the clip, Kashyap places a small piece of cake on Priyanshi’s trunk.
The video quickly drew affectionate reactions from social media users. One Instagram user wrote, “This is the beauty of Assam.” Another commented, “few humans left who love n care animals still i pray may priyanshi n all animals out thr b safe from zombie humans , b healthy n happy love u momo.”
Others shared personal memories and appreciation. “I meet priyanshi last year in August. Beautiful girl,” one user recalled, while another added, “Happy to c some people are really giving extra effort to make these beautiful souls happy.”
