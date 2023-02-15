scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Assam DGP’s daughter graduates from police academy, salutes him in emotional video

The clip shared by Assam DGP, GP Singh shows the young woman clad in police uniform saluting her father. The sense of pride in Singh is visible on his smiling face as he salutes her back.

Woman IPS salutes father Assam DGPAishwarya Singh, Indian Police Service officer passed out of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad on February 11.

It is indeed a proud moment for a parent when their child excels in their career. The experience is more exciting when a child follows their footsteps and pursues the same career as their own. One such heartwarming moment in which a daughter graduated from the police academy and saluted her father who is the Director General of Police in Assam has gone viral.

The clip shared by Assam DGP, GP Singh shows the young woman clad in police uniform saluting her father. The sense of pride in Singh is visible on his smiling face as he salutes her back.

ALSO READ |‘Heartwarming’: Photo of daughter saluting officer father as she joins police force goes viral

Aishwarya Singh, Indian Police Service officer passed out of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad on February 11.

Since being shared four days ago, the clip has amassed more than 2.6 lakh views on Twitter. The daughter’s gesture won praise from several bureaucrats and netizens.

“What a moment!!! Heartwarming!!!Rab Rakha!!!” Hardi Singh, Special DGP of Assam wrote. Indian Administrative Service officer, Subodh Yadav wrote, “There can’t be proudest moment bigger than this. Privileged to have this. Congratulations!” Surender Mehra, Indian Forest Service officer (IFS) commented, “That’s a proud moment sir.. best wishes to @aishwarya_ips.”

In August last year, a young man got commissioned into the armed forces from the same academy his mother graduated from 27 years ago. The story won hearts online and Defence Public Relations Office Chennai noted it as “rare euphoric moment for a Lady Officer” while sharing the photograph of Major Smita Chaturvedi (Retd) along with her newly recruited son.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 09:39 IST
