‘A blessing if my dance can bring some joy’: Assam’s dancing doctor grooves to Akshay Kumar song in new video

As the second Covid-19 wave continues to impact the nation, it is taking a heavy toll on healthcare workers. Amid the gloom and stress, the video of a doctor dancing in his scrubs as he takes a few moments off the Covid duty is bringing people cheer.

Grooving to a remix version of the song ‘Falak Tak Chal’ from 2008 film Tashan, starring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor, the doctor is in his scrubs, lab coat and mask. “I have no other way to de-stress myself in these depressing days,” Dr Anup Senapati also popularly known as the ‘Dancing Doctor’ wrote on Instagram while sharing the clip.

His smooth moves left many impressed online as he was appreciated for boosting people’s morale in such trying times. However, this isn’t the first time netizens fell in love with his dancing skills.

Last year, he took social media by storm as he danced to ‘Ghungroo’ in PPE kit to cheer up COVID-19 patients admitted in Silchar medical college. His effortless dancing had even got attention of Hrithik Roshan.

Talking to IndianExpress.com, the 34-year-old doctor said that a doctor’s life in the pandemic was tough but the second wave is tougher and “it’s more depressing and disturbing”. Having lost one of his cousin to the coronavirus, the doctor said, “The second wave the virus is knocking doors of every household and if you see carefully you will find all doctors are psychologically disturbed following their hectic duties, even me.”

Saying that the video was actually shot in February earlier this year, he added it was a way to relax after ending a long Covid shift. “I was happy because cases were declining but due to my studies and hectic duties I didn’t uploaded it or you can say didn’t think of uploading it.” However, as situation continued to stay grim, he uploaded it hoping that it will receive love and a positive feedback from every corner of the world.

“Nowadays many people are in home isolation, quarantine or under lockdown in general. So, I thought that I should again post a good dance video on my Instagram account. If my video and dance bring happiness to patients and people’s lives, then it’s a kind of blessings for me,” he added.

Talking about the struggle of losing so many patients over the past few weeks, the post-graduate trainee in MS ENT at Silchar Medical College said he goes back to the grind everyday trying to give his best. “I can’t sleep till 4 to 5 am following my recent Covid ICU duty when I saw so many patients loosing their lives. Still I am trying to convince myself that everything is going to be alright. I believe if I do proper treatment and nursing of the patients then I will get lots of love and blessings from them, which is priceless.”

“Life must go on. We have to live our life normally again,” he said, hoping we all can emerge out of this crisis period soon.