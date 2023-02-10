scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Assam CM Sarma invites Leonardo DiCaprio to Kaziranga park after actor praises efforts that led to ‘zero rhino poaching’

Netizens shared their pride in the Assam government’s achievement and joy at Himanta Biswa Sarma’s invitation to Leonardo DiCaprio.

Leonardo Di Caprio appreciates zero poaching of rhinosSharing a photograph of one-horned rhinoceros, Leonardo Di Caprio, an ardent environmentalist, appreciated the Indian government for meeting their goal of zero poaching.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has invited Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio to visit Kaziranga National Park in the state after the Hollywood icon lauded the Indian government’s efforts to put an end to the poaching of one-horned rhinoceros. Tagging DiCaprio’s official Twitter account, Sarma wrote, “Preserving wildlife is integral to our cultural identity. We are dedicated to persevering and safeguarding our rich cultural heritage. Thank you for your kind words, @LeoDiCaprio, and I extend a warm invitation to you to visit @kaziranga_and Assam.”

Sharing a photograph of a one-horned rhinoceros, DiCaprio, an ardent environmentalist, appreciated the Indian government for meeting the goal of zero poaching. “In 2021, the government of the Indian state of Assam set out to end the poaching of the Endangered Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros in Kaziranga National Park following the killing of around 190 animals for their horns between 2000 and 2021. In 2022, they met their goal and no rhinos were poached in the area for the first time since 1977,” he wrote.

The Titanic actor added, “Kaziranga National Park is home to 2,200 Greater One-horned Rhinos, which is about two-thirds of the world’s population. This triumph in India also comes with more good news, as @wwf also reports that the world population of the rare rhino soared to around 3,700 from about 200 at the turn of the 20th century.”

Netizens shared their pride in the Assam government’s achievement and joy at Sarma’s invitation to DiCaprio. A user commented, “This is a great achievement by Assam.” Another user wrote, “Proud moment for Assam.”

On January 1 this year, Sarma announced that no rhinos were poached in the state last year. The giant beast was often hunted for its horn, valued highly in some cultures. An Assam Forest Department release in 2021 said “ground rhino horn is used in traditional Chinese medicine to cure a range of ailments, from cancer to hangovers, and also as an aphrodisiac.” Meanwhile, in Vietnam, a rhino horn is accorded a status symbol. “Due to demand in these countries, poaching pressure on rhinos is ever persistent against which one cannot let the guard down,” the release said.

