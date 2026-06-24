Guwahati businessman holds wife’s birthday party on new flyover, arrested

The video showed firecrackers being burst and a red carpet spread across one of the bridge lanes.

A birthday celebration held on a new flyover in Assam has landed a Guwahati businessman and 13 others in legal trouble, drawing criticism online over the use of public infrastructure for a private event.

According to The Hindu, businessman Gautam Baruah was arrested on Tuesday after police identified him from a video that surfaced on social media. The footage allegedly showed a birthday party organised for his wife on the newly inaugurated Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati.

The police also arrested 13 other participants, including women, and seized four luxury vehicles reportedly used during the celebration. The group has been booked under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to public nuisance, obstruction of a public way, and acts endangering the safety of others, The Hindu reported.