Guwahati businessman holds wife’s birthday party on new flyover, arrested

A birthday celebration held on a new flyover in Assam has landed a Guwahati businessman and 13 others in legal trouble, drawing criticism online over the use of public infrastructure for a private event.
According to The Hindu, businessman Gautam Baruah was arrested on Tuesday after police identified him from a video that surfaced on social media. The footage allegedly showed a birthday party organised for his wife on the newly inaugurated Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati.
The police also arrested 13 other participants, including women, and seized four luxury vehicles reportedly used during the celebration. The group has been booked under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to public nuisance, obstruction of a public way, and acts endangering the safety of others, The Hindu reported.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Jayanta Sarathi Bora said authorities came across the video on Monday evening and launched an inquiry. During the investigation, the police traced the owner of one of the vehicles seen in the clip.
Guwahati businessman Gautam Baruah threw a lavish birthday party for his wife on a busy flyover — red carpet, balloons, fireworks & cake cutting that blocked the entire road.
Video went viral, sparking massive backlash over entitlement & public nuisance. pic.twitter.com/z9KGKuCUrd
— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) June 24, 2026
“While verifying the video, we identified the owner of one of the vehicles featured and called him. He told us that he celebrated his wife’s 42nd birthday on the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu on the intervening night of June 21 and 22,” Bora told The Hindu.
Baruah reportedly claimed the event lasted only five minutes, but the explanation did not convince the police. The video showed firecrackers being burst and a red carpet spread across one of the bridge lanes.
“People are expected to exercise their civic sense in public spaces. Celebrating a birthday on a strategic road or bridge for whatever the duration is unacceptable,” Bora said.
The incident triggered widespread reactions on social media, with many users calling it a misuse of a public facility and raising concerns about road safety.
“When will People Learn to use public places with responsibility? None of them are feeling awkward or shame surprisingly,” one user wrote.
Another commented, “Intolerable nuisance. But, this got highlighted because it was high profile. What about the nuisance created on public roads at Indian weddings creating traffic jam? Isn’t roads are also meant for public commute and not dancing.”
A third user said, “Celebrations that come at the cost of public convenience should be avoided. If your joy causes unnecessary inconvenience to others, you’ll earn more curses than blessings.”
“Public infrastructure is built for commuter transit, not for red carpets, fireworks, and private cake cutting. If the administration doesn’t slap a heavy penalty and file an FIR immediately, it sends a terrible message about public safety and law enforcement,” another person wrote.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rs 3,030-crore Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu in February. The bridge is considered one of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s flagship infrastructure projects.