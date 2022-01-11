scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Burglar arrested as he cooked khichdi during break-in, Assam Police says now ‘serving him hot meals’

Assam Police said cooking khichdi during a burglary attempt can be injurious to one's well being. The law enforcement agency also noted that it would have adverse effects despite khichdi's health benefits.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 11, 2022 6:48:22 pm
In an unusual case, Assam Police has arrested a burglar  who allegedly took time off during a break-in to make a bowl of khichdi for himself. Guwahati Police on Tuesday said the man has been arrested.

Hilariously, Assam Police said cooking khichdi during a burglary attempt can be injurious to one’s well-being. The law enforcement agency also noted that it would have adverse effects despite khichdi‘s health benefits.

In a pun, Assam Police said on Twitter, “The curious case of a cereal burglar! Despite its many health benefits, turns out, cooking Khichdi during a burglary attempt can be injurious to your well being. The burglar has been arrested and @GuwahatiPol is serving him some hot meals.”

Netizens wondered if the burglar really cooked khichdi in between the burglary attempt. One person commented, “Empty stomachs lead to disasters”. 

Assam Police’s quirky tweets often find favour on social media. On New Year’s eve, Assam Police offered a free entry to their ‘party’ for those driving under the influence, winning the internet. From “special performance by ‘DJ Lockup’”, to enjoying festive desserts like ‘CopCake’ while staying in their ‘Custurd-y’, the post had left netizens laughing out loud online.

