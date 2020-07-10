Videos of Assam boy’s soulful music videos have netizens teary-eyed after his death

Rishab Dutta’s music videos during the treatment are going viral. (Source: Monjit Gogoi/ Facebook) Rishab Dutta’s music videos during the treatment are going viral. (Source: Monjit Gogoi/ Facebook)

Rishab Dutta, a 17-year-old from Kakopothar in Assam’s Tinsukia District, became an internet sensation in late 2019 thanks to his musical talent. Diagnosed two years ago with the rare condition of Aplastic anemia, in which the body stops producing enough new blood cells, many in and around the state had contributed to raise funds for Dutta’s treatment. But after his death on Thursday in Bengaluru, many of his videos are being widely shared again on social media.

Dutta got many followers thanks to his music while undergoing treatment first at Christian Medical College in Vellore, and later at a private hospital in Bengaluru. Friends and family of the teen regularly shared videos of him singing in his hospital room, often surrounded by the doctors and nurses who were treating him. Dutta aspired to be a professional singer.

After news of his death emerged, one of his last videos that featured him singing ‘Achha Chalta Hoon’ from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is being widely shared on social media. The video was viewed nearly 4 lakh times and had over 10,000 shares in less than 16 hours.

Another video of him singing Kabira from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was also shared.

Many on social media mourned the teen’s death.

Local NGOs, media outlets and family members had attempted to raise funds for his treatment and even the state government had donated Rs 50,000 in October 2019 for a bone marrow transplant.

