‘In the beautiful court of life’: Assam advocate’s unique wedding card goes viral

From potted plants replacing paper card to cards with Paytm options, time and again people have come up with quirky variations to mark their special day. Now, Guwahati-based lawyer Ajay Sarma has crafted a wedding invite that exudes the vibe of a legal document. The invite has evoked lots of interest and smiles online.

“I have noticed most people don’t read the invitation card. They just casually check date and venue and that’s it. So, with a dash of humour, I wanted to make sure my guests read the card till the end,” Sarma told indianexpress.com.

The card going viral has the names of the bride and the groom written on either side of the scales of justice to represent equality in their “beautiful court of life”. Mentioning The Hindu Marriage Act of 1955, the groom wittily added: “When lawyers get married, they don’t say ‘YES’, they say – ‘We accept the terms and conditions.'”

Explaining that the viral invite was only meant for a close group of friends and people from legal community, Sarma said there was another set of cards for relatives and others. “Actually, I mentioned all the law and article knowing it would be understood and appreciated by people like judges and district magistrate, for whom this card was designed. I was sure it would bring a smile on their faces,” he told over the telephone.

The wedding invitation also mentions the Act and the Article of the Indian Constitution that recognises union of two adults. “The right to marry is a component of Right To Life under Article 21 of the Indian constitution. So, it is time for me to use this Fundamental Right on Sunday 28th November 2021,” the card read.

Asked what his would-be-wife and family thought about the quirky invite, he said they too were taken by surprise. “About three four months back, I had shared with my fiancé that I will do something extraordinary for the card. But she also got to see it when it was finally ready to be handed out,” the High Court lawyer said.

But what was hilarious was his father getting scores of calls from random strangers. “My father’s phone kept buzzing as his number was on the card, he got to know about it after it went viral,” he chuckled. “He asked me what this viral invitation was and was impressed with the unique content.”

Although he had no idea it would reach different parts of the country, he said, “I just wanted to get a few laughs, but it’s nice to see others also appreciating it. It’s an added treat.”

The couple, who are set to tie the knot on November 28, will host their reception on December 1 in Guwahati.