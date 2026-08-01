Asmita Dey remembers father after historic CWG gold: ‘Always supported me’

Asmita's father worked as a bicycle mechanic, earning around Rs 300 a day, and the family lived in a modest mud house

Asmita Dey etched her name in history on Friday by becoming the first Indian judoka to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal. Yet, even as she stood on the podium, the one person she longed to share the moment with was missing.

Speaking to PTI after winning the women’s 48kg title, the 23-year-old became emotional while remembering her father, who died of a brain stroke seven months ago. The video of the interview has since gone viral on social media, with many praising her resilience and the sacrifices made by her family.

“When my father passed away, I thought everything had finished because he was the one who supported me,” Asmita said, struggling to hold back tears after her historic victory.