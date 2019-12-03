Hyderabad Police’s advisory on women’s safety goes viral, gets angry reactions online

The points in the notice with Dos and Don’ts have irked many online as it criticised the cops for prescribing steps to be followed by women and girls while travelling, instead of asking men to behave and not harass. The points in the notice with Dos and Don’ts have irked many online as it criticised the cops for prescribing steps to be followed by women and girls while travelling, instead of asking men to behave and not harass.

Even as there were protests across the country and Parliamentarians debated the gangrape and murder of an assistant veterinarian in Hyderabad, the city’s police is being criticised for a circular that was reportedly issued after the incident. The Hyderabad Police is being criticised on social media for issuing a statement that was a 14-point ‘advisory’ for women who were travelling at night in the city. After the statement went viral, people criticised the police on social media and said men should be advised to behave instead.

In the statement that was issued shortly after the brutal gangrape and murder, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar issued the 14-point “advisory” for women.

Some of the points in the now-viral statement included:

– Always wait in crowded and in illuminated areas.

– Avoid isolated areas.

– Never hesitate while giving signal to police patrol cars or Blue Colt police motorcycles in the area for help. They are for your safety and security

– If there is no person visible around, you should walk to a nearest shop, commercial unit and stand very close to it so moving traffic can easily observe you

– Be confident and talk loud when confronted. Shout for help if situation requires

– If you are in a helpless situation, please shout and run towards a crowded area.

The statement also advised women to download emergency apps on their phones that would allow them to alert the city police.

Many on Twitter argued that the advisory is for victims and should instead be directed at the harassers. People said that the police should warn offenders about the consequences of their actions.

Here are some of the reactions to the statement:

I’m travelling in hyderabad and it feels really unsafe now, i travel alone everyday and everywhere, ppl stare like anything. And #hyderabadpolice wants us to follow such steps while someone’s trying to harass, is it some kinda recipe to getting more harassed? #wakeupindia pic.twitter.com/QBq2B2vGZx — Surbhi (@marwadi_punekar) December 3, 2019

14 things #hyderabadpolice will do after rape,

1. Assume girl eloped 2. Humiliate parents 3. Watch CC tv 4. Check rapist profile cast religion 5. Catch rapists 6. Ask people to respect law 7. Lathi charge 8. Put cases on protestors 9. Change victim name — Madhu Kiran (@Madki0216) December 3, 2019

Waiting for her two-wheeler to get fixed, the 27-year-old woman was sexually assaulted and killed on the outskirts of Hyderabad on the night of November 27. Four people have been arrested in connection with the case and are presently in judicial custody.

Three policemen were also suspended for an alleged delay in registering an FIR in the case. They were suspended after a probe following allegations levelled by the family that police had cited jurisdictional reasons and not acted on time on their complaint on the missing woman, said Cyberabad Police Commissioner.

