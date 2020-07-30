scorecardresearch
From paobhaJEE To ParleJEE, social media flooded with memes on ‘IITians’

With JEE being the main focus of the students appearing for the exam, a Twitter trend seems to have touched on the lighter side of being an "IIT-ian".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 30, 2020 7:58:25 pm
iit, iitjee, iitjee twitter memes, iitjee twitter trending memes, JEE exams, JEE coaching Taking to the microblogging website, many are sharing “Ask an IITian” meme, with all answering having “JEE” as the suffix. (Source: File Photo)

IIT JEE has been touted as one of the “toughest exams in the country” and cracking the joint entrance examination (JEE) is not an easy task to accomplish, with students preparing for months and even years to clear it.

With IIT-JEE exams set to be held in September after being postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Twitter trend seems to have touched on the lighter side of being an “IIT-ian”.

Taking to the microblogging website, many are sharing “Ask an IITian” meme, with people answering with “JEE” as the suffix. While it is not clear how the trend began, it surely has caught up on social media, with many sharing their own response to the question.

