From paobhaJEE To ParleJEE, social media flooded with memes on ‘IITians’

Taking to the microblogging website, many are sharing “Ask an IITian” meme, with all answering having “JEE” as the suffix. (Source: File Photo) Taking to the microblogging website, many are sharing “Ask an IITian” meme, with all answering having “JEE” as the suffix. (Source: File Photo)

IIT JEE has been touted as one of the “toughest exams in the country” and cracking the joint entrance examination (JEE) is not an easy task to accomplish, with students preparing for months and even years to clear it.

With IIT-JEE exams set to be held in September after being postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Twitter trend seems to have touched on the lighter side of being an “IIT-ian”.

Taking to the microblogging website, many are sharing “Ask an IITian” meme, with people answering with “JEE” as the suffix. While it is not clear how the trend began, it surely has caught up on social media, with many sharing their own response to the question.

Ask an IITian about his favourite food,he will say pao bhaJEE — Ishaan Nagal (@IshaanNagal) July 27, 2020

Ask an IITan about his favorite politician, he will say Mamata banerJEE. https://t.co/3IM3gwODjh — Mayank (@47mayankjain) July 28, 2020

Ask an IITian about his favourite bollywood actress and he’ll say Rani MukherJEE https://t.co/gkrCzUZ7B0 — Aapki (@_aisikitaisi_) July 28, 2020

IITian how to ask a girl for a date, Date pe chaloJEE https://t.co/zM7joKVMlB — Sameer ^_^ (@Sameer_Prak) July 28, 2020

Ask an IITian what’s their fav song and they will say “JEE ne mera dil lutaya”. https://t.co/6OWVd2Jf3A — garamlatte☕ (@shit_posting_A) July 29, 2020

Ask an IITian about his favorite biscuit, he’ll say ParleJEE. pic.twitter.com/p0hDp2jbOC — Chai.casm (@Chai__casm) July 27, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd