Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat wins gold in shooting; Twitterati celebrate the historic win

The 27-year-old ace shooter from Maharashtra clinched the gold in the second decider shoot-off in the Women's 25m Air Pistol Finals. Defeating Naphaswan Yangpaiboon of Thailand, Rahi Sarnobat bagged the fourth gold medal for team India.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 22, 2018 4:17:37 pm
Rahi Jeevan Sarnobat, display India national flags during the awards ceremonies for the final round of the 25m pistol women’s shooting event at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang, Indonesia, where she won gold. (Source: AP)
Rahi Sarnobat became the first Indian woman shooter to win gold at the Asian Games on Wednesday. The 27-year-old ace shooter from Maharashtra clinched the gold in the second decider shoot-off in the Women’s 25m Air Pistol Finals. Defeating Naphaswan Yangpaiboon of Thailand, Sarnobat bagged the fourth gold medal for team India in the ongoing Asian Games 2018, taking the total haul forward in the medal tally to 11.

But winning gold for the country is not new to this Kolapur star who has already made India proud twice earlier in the Commonwealth Games. She won back-to-back gold in 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi India and 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 25m pistol event.

Social media users cheered her on the historic win.

On the other hand, Manu Bhaker finished sixth in the event.

