Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat wins gold in shooting; Twitterati celebrate the historic win

Rahi Jeevan Sarnobat, display India national flags during the awards ceremonies for the final round of the 25m pistol women’s shooting event at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang, Indonesia, where she won gold. (Source: AP) Rahi Jeevan Sarnobat, display India national flags during the awards ceremonies for the final round of the 25m pistol women’s shooting event at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang, Indonesia, where she won gold. (Source: AP)

Rahi Sarnobat became the first Indian woman shooter to win gold at the Asian Games on Wednesday. The 27-year-old ace shooter from Maharashtra clinched the gold in the second decider shoot-off in the Women’s 25m Air Pistol Finals. Defeating Naphaswan Yangpaiboon of Thailand, Sarnobat bagged the fourth gold medal for team India in the ongoing Asian Games 2018, taking the total haul forward in the medal tally to 11.

ALSO READ | Asian Games 2018: Vinesh Phogat’s gold sparks a whole lot of Dangal-related tweets

But winning gold for the country is not new to this Kolapur star who has already made India proud twice earlier in the Commonwealth Games. She won back-to-back gold in 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi India and 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 25m pistol event.

Social media users cheered her on the historic win.

BULLSEYE! After battling a major elbow injury in 2016, veteran shooter @SarnobatRahi makes a resounding comeback with her🥇medal winning performance in the 25m Pistol event at the #ASIANGAMES2018⁠.

Kudos to her for taking forward Indian shooting’s successful run in Jakarta!🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/0UUQzxQ5ie — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 22, 2018

Oh Rahi , Oh Rahi, Oh Rahi Oh Rahi !

Congratulations #RahiSarnobat on creating history and becoming the first Indian woman shooter to win a Gold at the #AsianGames pic.twitter.com/KtREeKFfgF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 22, 2018

First Indian woman shooter to win Asian Games gold – that’s #RahiSarnobat for you! This #AsianGames2018 is yet again proving that Indian women are all set to reign supreme in the world. pic.twitter.com/kZJEolkl6j — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) August 22, 2018

Welcoming another shooting miracle in India… Heartiest congratulations to you #RahiSarnobat for winning Gold in Women’s 25m Air Pistol Finals… You have a long way to go girl… #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/vOWTwikRkE — Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) August 22, 2018

Rahi Sarnobat Clinched Gold🥇 in Women’s 25m Pistol In #AsianGames2018. #RahiSarnobat Becomes First Indian Woman Shooter To Win 🥇 At #AsianGames Congrats And Thanks For Making Us Proud 💪👏🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/v4hgu7UJww — Sir Jadeja (@SirrrJadeja) August 22, 2018

Congratulations @SarnobatRahi on becoming first Indian woman to win an individual gold medal in shooting at the #AsianGames !🇮🇳🙌 Proud of you girl..👏✌#RahiSarnobat #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/fXAFBN0kQz — Prabhav Jain (@_iam_mr_nobody_) August 22, 2018

Congrats #RahiSarnobat for winning GOLD 🥇 in Women’s 25 meter Air Pistol event. Jai Hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳…..Mare India ki choriya choro se kam hai ka…Feeling Proud.#AsianGames2018 #WomenEmpowerment — Vandana Jaiswal 🇮🇳 (@vandana_jais) August 22, 2018

1st lady to win gold in asian games in shooting

Wat a game,back to back shoot off,how she held her nerves.much deserving gold by #rahisarnobat

Experience counts#ManuBhaker don’t be sad,10m air pistol still left and it’s ur event

Gold no 4#IndiaAtAsianGames pic.twitter.com/FJW3AQfzAf — Mayank Singh (@mynk97) August 22, 2018

Again it’s a history created by an young Indian blood #RahiSarnobat got us a #gold medal in #AsianGames2018

shooting 💪💪😍😍 congratulations to the young talent🌹🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/p5HZCHLzup — 💕PAVIJAMMY💕 (@pavijammy) August 22, 2018

Golden girls continue to bring glory to India. Hearty congratulations #RahiSarnobat https://t.co/fz2HbNGnlv — नीरज सक्सेना (@neerajsaxena) August 22, 2018

More #girlpower . Congratulations to #RahiSarnobat

Thank you for making the nation proud with your accomplishment.#AsianGames — Gyanesh Chaudhary (@GyaneshC) August 22, 2018

Another GOLD for India #asian games 2018

Rahi Sarnobat wins GOLD medal in woman’s 25 m pistol event.

Congratulations! .

More to girl power.

🙏BHARAT MATA KI JAY 🙏

🙏VANDE MATARAM 🙏 — JEETENDRA BHATT (@jhb1005) August 22, 2018

The commitment and consistency of @SarnobatRahi has added another golden feather in India’s medal tally. I congratulate her for winning the Gold medal in women’s 25m pistol at #AsianGames2018 . pic.twitter.com/drNUPnRBwD#Congratulations 🇮🇳 — Sachin bambhaniya (@Sachinbambhani4) August 22, 2018

On the other hand, Manu Bhaker finished sixth in the event.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd