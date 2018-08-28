Asian Games 2018: Neeraj Chopra breaks the national record in javelin; Amul honours the Gold medalist

Congratulating the winner, the dairy brand featured Chopra in his Asian Games attire, waving the Indian flag while wearing his gold medal. Congratulating the winner, the dairy brand featured Chopra in his Asian Games attire, waving the Indian flag while wearing his gold medal.

Neeraj Chopra wrapped an eventful ninth day of the ongoing Asian Games 2018 after bagging the historic gold medal in javelin throw on Monday. He not only won the medal but also set a new national record of 88.06m. Trained and coached by Uwe Hohn in Finland for the past 8-9 months, Chopra’s main focus remained on strength building. The victory of the 20-year-old, who hails from Haryana, was captured beautifully by dairy cooperative Amul.

Congratulating the winner, the dairy brand featured Chopra in his Asian Games attire, waving the Indian flag while wearing his gold medal. “This gold’s the winner,” the Amul ad praised the young winner.

Interestingly, the previous national record was also set by the 20-year-old at the Diamond League Meeting in Doha in May. Chopra, who made his first appearance at the Asian Games this year, was also selected as the flagbearer at the opening ceremony of the event.

