Asian Games 2018: Amul cheers Saurabh Chaudhary, India’s youngest ever Asian Games gold medal winner

Indian teenager Saurabh Chaudhary took the sporting world by surprise with his stellar performance in debut Asian Games. Not only did he create a new games record of 240.7 points at the 10m air pistol final at the Jakabaring Sports City of Palembang on Tuesday, he clinched gold for the country at a tender age of just 16! Along with Netizens, Amul too was amazed by his brilliance and featured him in their recent cartoon.

Chaudhary, who blew away one of the toughest fields in a shooting final in his first senior tournament, become the youngest Indian gold medallist in the Asian Game. The topical by the dairy brand featured the star in a bright red jacket with a pistol in his hand along with a toast, with a tagline, “Saurabh ka Gaurav”.

Chaudhary’s victory was significant for many reasons. Not only did the young boy from Kalina village in Uttar Pradesh became the first Indian to win a gold an air pistol championship, he defeated Japanese legend and 2010 World Champion Tomoyuki Matsuda.

His awe-inspiring performance created a huge buzz online with many wondering what they did when they were sixteen. Pistol in India has been dominated by the Army shooters, however, along with Chaudhary, another civilian, Abhishek Verma, bagged bronze medal at the quadrennial event.

