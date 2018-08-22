Asian Games 2018: Indian men hockey team thrash Hong Kong 26-0; Twitterati hail the ‘Historic moment’

Asian Games 2018: The Indian hockey men’s team took the lead with quite ease. (Source: Hockey India release ) Asian Games 2018: The Indian hockey men’s team took the lead with quite ease. (Source:

It was a historic day for India’s men hockey team on Wednesday as they thrashed Hong Kong China 26-0 in the Pool B match of the ongoing Asian Games in Indonesia. This was India’s biggest International win as they broke their own 86-year-old record of 24-1 win against USA in Olympics. The record for biggest margin of victory is held by New Zealand which had defeated Samoa 36-1 in 1994.

ALSO READ | Rahi Sarnobat wins gold in shooting; Twitterati celebrate the historic win



The Wednesday match, which the Indian hockey team took control of from the very beginning, seemed no more than a practice match with the players easily scorning against their opponents. Rupinderpal Singh took the lead by scoring the first goal in first three minutes followed by another. Many people took to social media to express their happiness and congratulate the players.

Such a pure clinical performance from Indian Hockey Men …. So ruthless against Hong Kong beating them 26 to Nil , breaking 86 year old Asian Games record !! Waah so nice to watch them play like this. This play continues till the end of tournament 😍 #IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/BIcoq0cg31 — 🄻🄰🄻🅄 🅅🄸🄽🄰🅈 (@manthenalalu) August 22, 2018

In a match Indian Hockey Team crush Hong Kong 26-0 in men’s tournament . #KoiKasarNahi @SPNSportsIndia — Bong _Girl (follow back) (@tamasa_ghoshal) August 22, 2018

Wow!! Now Indian men’s hockey team are on roll.#KoiKasarNahi @SPNSportsIndia — Tanmoy Ghoshal (follow back please) (@TanmoyGhoshal7) August 22, 2018

De..Dana..Dan…Goaaal

ਏਸ਼ਿਆਈ ਖੇਡਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਹਾਕੀ ਟੀਮ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਫੱਟੇ ਖੜਕਾਉਣੇ ਜਾਰੀ

Indian Men Hockey Team broke 86 years old Record by defeating HongKong by 26-0 in Jakarta Asian Games-2018

(India beat USA by 24-1 in 1932 Los Angles Olympic Games) @asiangames2018 @TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/jjHZUgOJZz — Navdeep Singh Gill (@navgill82) August 22, 2018

#KoiKasarNahi

Indian Men’s Hockey Team done great by score 26 goals against Hong Kong, its awesome win in 18th Asian Games. @SPNSportsIndia — Mahasin (@imahasin1) August 22, 2018

A commendable performance by Indian men’s hockey team in Asian Games 2018, as wins against Hong Kong 26-0. #KoiKasarNahi @SPNSportsIndia — suman sahani (@sumansahnig) August 22, 2018

History created by Indian Hockey team. beat Hongkong by 26-0 which is a first victory of this kind of margin. Take a bow to the men. #AsianGames2018 @TheHockeyIndia @asiangames2018 pic.twitter.com/ybALsSBL9r — Neeraj Tiwari🇮🇳 (@neeraj_tiwariji) August 22, 2018

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd