Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Asian Games 2018: Indian men hockey team thrash Hong Kong 26-0; Twitterati hail the ‘Historic moment’

This win is recorded as India's biggest International win, after breaking its own 86-year-old record of 24-1 margin held against USA in Olympics. The biggest margin win record is held by New Zealand. The team beat Samoa 36-1 in 1994.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 22, 2018 6:32:06 pm
indian hockey team, india hockey, india vs hong kong, hockey record, asian games, asiad, hockey news, sports news, indian express Asian Games 2018: The Indian hockey men’s team took the lead with quite ease. (Source: Hockey India release)
Related News

It was a historic day for India’s men hockey team on Wednesday as they thrashed Hong Kong China 26-0 in the Pool B match of the ongoing Asian Games in Indonesia. This was India’s biggest International win as they broke their own 86-year-old record of 24-1 win against USA in Olympics. The record for biggest margin of victory is held by New Zealand which had defeated Samoa 36-1 in 1994.

ALSO READ | Rahi Sarnobat wins gold in shooting; Twitterati celebrate the historic win

The Wednesday match, which the Indian hockey team took control of from the very beginning, seemed no more than a practice match with the players easily scorning against their opponents. Rupinderpal Singh took the lead by scoring the first goal in first three minutes followed by another. Many people took to social media to express their happiness and congratulate the players.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Nokia 6.1 Plus review: A mid-end smartphone with premium looks and feel
Watch Now
Nokia 6.1 Plus review: A mid-end smartphone with premium looks and feel
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement