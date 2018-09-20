Memes and jokes galore as India beat Pakistan in Asia Cup

Kedar Jadhav, third right, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of a Pakistan batsman during the one day international cricket match of Asia Cup between India and Pakistan in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Source: AP) Kedar Jadhav, third right, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of a Pakistan batsman during the one day international cricket match of Asia Cup between India and Pakistan in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Source: AP)

India secured a comfortable victory on Wednesday against arch-rival Pakistan. The most anticipated game of the Asia Cup had everyone excited even before the match started, with #IndvPak dominating Twitter trends almost all day. And as the match began, netizens from both side of the border didn’t miss any opportunity to take a jibe at each other. However, with Pakistani side’s shaky performance, the Indians had the last laugh.

The match drew more attention as people wanted the Indian side to avenge their defeat at the Champions Trophy. As India thrashed Pakistan by eight wickets, it was raining memes and jokes online.

Sample these:

When Pakistani fans try to remind Indians about Champions Trophy Final #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/yNZjlia0mW — Bade Chote (@badechote) September 19, 2018

Pakistan fans watching their team’s batting right now. #IndvPak pic.twitter.com/N4o6HiPLRO — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 19, 2018

Don’t get disheartened Pakistan. I know its not easy to be the son of a successful father.#IndvPak — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbacchhan) September 19, 2018

Udaas Mat Ho… Chal Champions Trophy Finals Ki Highlights Dekhe…#IndvPak pic.twitter.com/HDb91SEHdQ — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) September 19, 2018

Aaj ye Bhai apna fir bahar Sofe pe soyega 🤣😂#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/HajnbG13uw — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) September 19, 2018

Q.Why pakistan don’t produce good batsman?

A~ pic.twitter.com/X0LLyRW2mA — Bruce Wayne 🦇 (@WaizArd20) September 19, 2018

Indian Bowlers Indian Bowlers

Against against

Other teams Pakistan pic.twitter.com/tUicp00hLS — Mask Indian (@Mr_LoLwa) September 19, 2018

India’s bowling unit restricted Pakistan for a meagre 162 in 43.1 overs before skipper Rohit Sharma (52 off 39 balls) and Shikhar Dhawan (46 off 54 balls) added 86 for the opening wicket to ensure a smooth chase for their side in only 29 overs.

