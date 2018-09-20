Memes and jokes galore as India beat Pakistan in Asia Cup

India secured a comfortable victory on Wednesday against arch-rival Pakistan. The most anticipated game of the Asia Cup had everyone excited even before the match started, with #IndvPak dominating Twitter trends almost all day. And as the match began, netizens from both side of the border didn’t miss any opportunity to take a jibe at each other. However, with Pakistani side’s shaky performance, the Indians had the last laugh.
The match drew more attention as people wanted the Indian side to avenge their defeat at the Champions Trophy. As India thrashed Pakistan by eight wickets, it was raining memes and jokes online.
Sample these:
Mauka-Mauka 2018. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/Stpb8M4Jst
— Deewan. (@Spoof_Junkie) September 19, 2018
When Pakistani fans try to remind Indians about Champions Trophy Final #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/yNZjlia0mW
— Bade Chote (@badechote) September 19, 2018
Pakistan fans watching their team’s batting right now. #IndvPak pic.twitter.com/N4o6HiPLRO
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 19, 2018
Don’t get disheartened Pakistan. I know its not easy to be the son of a successful father.#IndvPak
— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbacchhan) September 19, 2018
Udaas Mat Ho… Chal Champions Trophy Finals Ki Highlights Dekhe…#IndvPak pic.twitter.com/HDb91SEHdQ
— Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) September 19, 2018
Summary of #IndvsPak match 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VsOczTa1Rf
— Mask Indian (@Mr_LoLwa) September 19, 2018
Aaj ye Bhai apna fir bahar Sofe pe soyega 🤣😂#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/HajnbG13uw
— Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) September 19, 2018
Q.Why pakistan don’t produce good batsman?
A~ pic.twitter.com/X0LLyRW2mA
— Bruce Wayne 🦇 (@WaizArd20) September 19, 2018
Indian Bowlers Indian Bowlers
Against against
Other teams Pakistan pic.twitter.com/tUicp00hLS
— Mask Indian (@Mr_LoLwa) September 19, 2018
Pakistani batting 😂😂#INDvPAK #AsiaCup18 pic.twitter.com/i4hbDDibty
— Singapore Sheikh (@sircaustick) September 19, 2018
India’s bowling unit restricted Pakistan for a meagre 162 in 43.1 overs before skipper Rohit Sharma (52 off 39 balls) and Shikhar Dhawan (46 off 54 balls) added 86 for the opening wicket to ensure a smooth chase for their side in only 29 overs.
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App