Thursday, September 20, 2018
Memes and jokes galore as India beat Pakistan in Asia Cup

Memes and jokes galore as India beat Pakistan in Asia Cup

India thrashed Pakistan by eight wickets to finish as Group A toppers in the ongoing Asia Cup 2018, and it was raining memes and jokes online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 20, 2018 11:32:48 am
india vs pakistan, ind vs pak, asia cup, ind vs pak memes, ind pak jokes, pakistan india, rohit sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, asia cup, asia cup 2018, cricket news, sports news, indian express, Kedar Jadhav, third right, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of a Pakistan batsman during the one day international cricket match of Asia Cup between India and Pakistan in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Source: AP)
India secured a comfortable victory on Wednesday against arch-rival Pakistan. The most anticipated game of the Asia Cup had everyone excited even before the match started, with #IndvPak dominating Twitter trends almost all day. And as the match began, netizens from both side of the border didn’t miss any opportunity to take a jibe at each other. However, with Pakistani side’s shaky performance, the Indians had the last laugh.

The match drew more attention as people wanted the Indian side to avenge their defeat at the Champions Trophy. As India thrashed Pakistan by eight wickets, it was raining memes and jokes online.

Sample these:

India’s bowling unit restricted Pakistan for a meagre 162 in 43.1 overs before skipper Rohit Sharma (52 off 39 balls) and Shikhar Dhawan (46 off 54 balls) added 86 for the opening wicket to ensure a smooth chase for their side in only 29 overs.

