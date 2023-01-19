‘Guess the station’: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posts photos of train moving amid snow-clad mountains

Travelling by a train in India can be quite a memorable experience as one gets to see such picturesque and beautiful sceneries with varied seasons. From passing through snow-clad mountains in the background to moving on splendid bridges over rivers, travelling by a train provides umpteen opportunities to capture good photographs. Showcasing one such splendid scenery, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posted photos on Twitter that showed a train moving against the backdrop of snow-clad mountains.

The railway minister asked netizens to guess the name of the station and also gave a hint that it is “Heaven on Earth”. The photos show a train chugging along a scenic route in the backdrop of snow-clad mountains. One of the photos clicked from the train shows how the path next to the track is laden with snow.

Shared on Wednesday, the tweet has received more than 81,000 likes so far. Owing to the hint provided by the minister, a lot of netizens were able to guess the name of the station.

“Sir Train appears passing through Qazigund Station in Kashmir Valley,” a user commented. “There is Only one heaven on earth & that is our Kashmir Qazigund Railway station,” said another. “Qazigund railway station at Jammu and Kashmir,” another netizen wrote.

Earlier, in December last year, netizens were left captivated by a beautiful video of a train passing through the Bengaluru-Udupi railway line.