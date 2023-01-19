‘Guess the station’: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posts photos of train moving amid snow-clad mountains

Travelling by a train in India can be quite a memorable experience as one gets to see such picturesque and beautiful sceneries with varied seasons. From passing through snow-clad mountains in the background to moving on splendid bridges over rivers, travelling by a train provides umpteen opportunities to capture good photographs. Showcasing one such splendid scenery, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posted photos on Twitter that showed a train moving against the backdrop of snow-clad mountains.
The railway minister asked netizens to guess the name of the station and also gave a hint that it is “Heaven on Earth”. The photos show a train chugging along a scenic route in the backdrop of snow-clad mountains. One of the photos clicked from the train shows how the path next to the track is laden with snow.
Guess this station⁉️
Hint: Heaven on Earth. pic.twitter.com/LyLhI3SeU2
— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 18, 2023
Shared on Wednesday, the tweet has received more than 81,000 likes so far. Owing to the hint provided by the minister, a lot of netizens were able to guess the name of the station.
“Sir Train appears passing through Qazigund Station in Kashmir Valley,” a user commented. “There is Only one heaven on earth & that is our Kashmir Qazigund Railway station,” said another. “Qazigund railway station at Jammu and Kashmir,” another netizen wrote.
Earlier, in December last year, netizens were left captivated by a beautiful video of a train passing through the Bengaluru-Udupi railway line.