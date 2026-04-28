‘What delulu!’: Ashneer Grover slams Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu’s plea for US NRIs to return, cites rising temperatures

Entrepreneur and former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover reacted to Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu’s X post, in which Vembu urged Indian professionals in the United States to return home. Grover dismissed the idea as unrealistic, even calling it “delulu” (delusional).

Vembu had earlier shared an “open letter” on X, encouraging the Indian diaspora to come back and contribute to the country’s technological and economic growth with what he described as “missionary zeal.” His message came at a time of growing anti-immigrant sentiment in some countries and reignited debate around reverse migration and national responsibility.

Responding sharply, Grover argued that such appeals ignore practical realities. He urged people to take a more data-driven view, saying they should be “scientific” in their thinking rather than idealistic. He also took a swipe at current conditions in India, remarking, “record-breaking heat in India is clearly making people dizzy.”