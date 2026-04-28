‘What delulu!’: Ashneer Grover slams Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu’s plea for US NRIs to return, cites rising temperatures

Entrepreneur and former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover reacted to Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu’s X post, in which Vembu urged Indian professionals in the United States to return home. Grover dismissed the idea as unrealistic, even calling it “delulu” (delusional).
Vembu had earlier shared an “open letter” on X, encouraging the Indian diaspora to come back and contribute to the country’s technological and economic growth with what he described as “missionary zeal.” His message came at a time of growing anti-immigrant sentiment in some countries and reignited debate around reverse migration and national responsibility.
Responding sharply, Grover argued that such appeals ignore practical realities. He urged people to take a more data-driven view, saying they should be “scientific” in their thinking rather than idealistic. He also took a swipe at current conditions in India, remarking, “record-breaking heat in India is clearly making people dizzy.”
“What delulu! Record-breaking heat in India is clearly making people dizzy. Just DON’T be scientific in your approach. Look at numbers – $1 = ₹94. Temperature = 50°C..,” Grover wrote on X.
See the post here:
What delulu ! Record breaking heat in India is clearly making people dizzy. Just DON’T – be scientific in your approach. Look at numbers – $1 = ₹94. Temperature = 50C. https://t.co/NlaG4CwKUw
— Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) April 27, 2026
The exchange quickly went viral, prompting a wider conversation on nation-building. While some backed Vembu’s vision of a self-reliant India and emphasised patriotism, others sided with Grover, agreeing that the challenges he highlighted cannot be ignored. “It seems very soon the petrol prices, average temperature of India (in F) and dollar value in Rs, all are going to be almost equal. Thanks to the “Vishwguru” status we will achieve then thereafter,” a user wrote.
“India’s location is completely different from the US; that doesn’t mean India is not growing. The same 50°C has the highest number of tech-workforce. Don’t be a sucker to the west,” another user commented.
“Most important of all – Look at the amount of taxes we are paying and what we are getting in return! Lakhs of crores are being wasted on freebies and reservations and all,” a third user reacted.
DISCLAIMER: The views expressed by public figures in this report are their own and do not constitute professional financial or relocation advice. Readers are encouraged to consider their unique professional and personal circumstances when making significant career or residency decisions.