Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
‘30 minutes to just enter airport is insane’: Ashneer Grover slams Delhi airport for long queues

The former Shark Tank India judge also suggested some measures to improve the situation.

Ashneer Grover slams Delhi airport for long queues outside entranceAshneer Grover wrote that Indira Gandhi International Airport needs an overhaul.
‘30 minutes to just enter airport is insane’: Ashneer Grover slams Delhi airport for long queues
BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover was left frustrated at Delhi airport after he had to wait 30 minutes to enter Terminal 3. The former Shark Tank India judge took to Twitter on Thursday to vent his ire and also suggested some measures to improve the situation.

Grover wrote that Indira Gandhi International Airport needs an overhaul. “Delhi airport @DelhiAirport T3 needs an overhaul! 30 minutes to just enter airport is insane. Suggestions 1) Separate gates for international / business 2) 2 people at gate to check ticket / id (why 3 people check boarding pass between boarding gate and aircraft? Move them!)” he tweeted.

Also Read |BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover slammed for equating salaried folk with daily wagers

In another tweet, Grover suggested that flights to the US, Canada and the UK should be started from Chandigarh airport as Delhi airport is “practically Punjab airport”. “All the people travelling to Delhi from Punjab daily to catch international flight is just waste of resources,” he wrote further.

The airport’s official Twitter handle responded, “Dear Ashneer, We certainly do not wish to provide such an experience to our flyers. However, we thank you profusely for your valuable suggestions.

Request you to share the time of your observation and contact details via DM so that our on-ground team can get in touch withyou.”

In further tweets, Delhi airport mentioned that it had deployed DigiYatra for domestic travellers as per government guidelines.

“It’s good that airport is owning and responding. I hope you figure out way to streamline the process without compromising on security. Good luck!” commented a Twitter user.
“Horrible experience at Delhi airport. Its easier to take a train than catching a flight from Delhi Airport. The queue is massive,” said another.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 15:32 IST
First published on: 23-02-2023 at 15:36 IST
Latest Comment
