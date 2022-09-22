scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

‘What could the Delhi boys be discussing’: Ashneer Grover shares pic with Virat Kohli on Twitter

Ashneer Grover caught up with former Team India captain Virat Kohli and disclosed their common passion for English cricketer Ben Stokes.

BharatPe, Ashneer Grover meets Virat Kohli, India cricket captain, Shark Tank, cricket, viral, trendingBharatPe cofounder Ashneer Grover shared a pic with former India captain Virat Kolhi on Twitter.

BharatPe co-founder and Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover shared a photo with former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli on Twitter when they met somewhere and it became a rage among netizens online. Grover wrote that both of them belong to Delhi and also shared the duo’s love for “Ben Stokes”, the charismatic England Test team captain.

Terming themselves “Delhi boys with a common passion for Ben Stokes”, Grover asked netizens to guess what they were discussing. Dressed in a black shirt and blue denims, Grover can be seen having a conversation with Kohli, standing with his arms crossed and smiling heartily. He also wished the very best for Kohli for the second T20I against Australia in Nagpur.

“What could the Delhi boys with a common passion for ‘Ben Stokes’ be discussing? All the best @imVkohli for the match in Nagpur !!” Grover captioned the photo. England’s Test skipper Ben Stokes’ name has often been trolled by Indians for sounding like a curse word in Hindi.

See the post below:

Shared Wednesday, the tweet has accumulated more than 31,000 likes so far. It also received a lot of funny replies from netizens.

“Two proper Delhiites one from West Delhi and one from South Delhi probably talking about gaddi de vich chalaan vaste koi naya gana dassi,” commented a Twitter user. “Talking cricket or business or what?” said another.

See some more funny replies below:

Virat Kohli is currently in Nagpur where the second T20I against Australia will be played on Friday. India lost the first T20I in Mohali. Kohli smashed his maiden T20I ton against Afghanistan in the recently concluded Asia Cup. He scored 122 not out to end a three-year century drought. Kohli now has 71 international centuries to his name.

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 06:11:57 pm
