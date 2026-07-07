Ashneer Grover reacts after his wife Madhuri’s remarks on having children spark debate

Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, the former MD of BharatPe, has responded to an X user who urged him to donate his estimated Rs 900 crore fortune after remarks his wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, made about wealth and having children.
The controversy erupted after Madhuri, who is currently a contestant on Netflix’s reality show Lock Upp 2, made a personal revelation while attempting to avoid elimination. She disclosed that she and Ashneer had once planned to have a third child but were eventually unable to do so.
However, it was not the revelation itself that drew criticism, but the comments she made while explaining her thoughts on the subject. “The third child keeps you younger. If you see all the rich people, including Shah Rukh Khan, they have a third child. This concept of ‘Hum do humare do’ doesn’t apply to everyone. Rich people having more children would increase wealth while poor people having more children would increase poverty,” she said.
The remark triggered widespread backlash on social media. Amid the criticism, content creator Nalini Unagar, in a post on X, challenged the logic behind the statement, tagging Ashneer Grover. She suggested that if poverty was linked to poor families having more children, he should donate his estimated Rs 900 crore wealth to around 1,800 families, giving Rs 50 lakh to each, arguing that doing so would enable thousands of children to be raised comfortably.
“Why are you keeping ₹900 crore for just two children? Solve the problem of poverty by donating all your wealth, then move to the Himalayas and become a monk. Also, tell your wealthy friends to do the same so that we can get rid of poverty very soon,” the post read.
Reacting to the post, Grover wrote, “The way of begging or asking for donations is a bit too casual. My wife has already shared her wisdom; this is all you’ll get for this much).”
See here:
Bheek / Chanda maangne ka tareeka thoda casual hai.
Biwi ne gyaan de diya hai already – itne mein itna hi milega :)
— Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) July 6, 2026
The exchange has further ignited debate, with a user saying, “Madam Grover is on fire. What brilliant and sharp mind she has. I like her the most among all contestants.” Another user commented, “If shamelessness had a face, it would be you. Your wife, despite having a fashion design background, was made the internal controls officer at BharatPe. She was later accused of involvement in alleged fake HR bills and inflated vendor invoices.”