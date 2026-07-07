Ashneer Grover reacts after his wife Madhuri’s remarks on having children spark debate

Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, the former MD of BharatPe, has responded to an X user who urged him to donate his estimated Rs 900 crore fortune after remarks his wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, made about wealth and having children.

The controversy erupted after Madhuri, who is currently a contestant on Netflix’s reality show Lock Upp 2, made a personal revelation while attempting to avoid elimination. She disclosed that she and Ashneer had once planned to have a third child but were eventually unable to do so.

Madhuri Jain Grover on wealth and children

However, it was not the revelation itself that drew criticism, but the comments she made while explaining her thoughts on the subject. “The third child keeps you younger. If you see all the rich people, including Shah Rukh Khan, they have a third child. This concept of ‘Hum do humare do’ doesn’t apply to everyone. Rich people having more children would increase wealth while poor people having more children would increase poverty,” she said.