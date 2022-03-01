‘Bhai Kya Kar Raha Hai Tu’: Ashneer Grover’s exit from BharatPe triggers hilarious memes

Updated: March 1, 2022 1:16:01 pm
After weeks of independent investigation and legal battle, BharatPe co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover has resigned. The exit of Grover, who rose to fame thanks to his appearance on Shark Tank India, has unleashed a plethora of memes online.
“I write this with a heavy heart as today I am being forced to bid adieu to a company of which I am a founder. I say with my head held high that today this company stands as a leader in the fintech world,” Grover wrote in his resignation letter.
He also alleged the board of the company had “ousted” him for their “vested interests”.
Grover’s move comes just days after the company sacked his wife and BharatPe’s head of controls, Madhuri Jain Grover, over alleged financial irregularities.
Grover’s decision to quit also came after the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) rejected his petition seeking immediate relief from the ongoing fraud investigation initiated by his company’s board.
As the decision was made public, the desi audience started reacting, mostly with his catchphrases from the startup reality show that went viral earlier. While some tried to gauge how the contestants he rejected would be feeling now, others contrasted it with those who secured investment from him but might be looking at a bleak future.
Over the last few months, Grover has been embroiled in a series of controversies. In January, he decided to go on a voluntary leave till the end of March. It came after a row over a leaked audio clip in which he was allegedly heard using abusive language against a Kotak Mahindra group employee for missing out on financing for the Nykaa IPO last year.
