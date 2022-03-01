scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 01, 2022
Must Read

‘Bhai Kya Kar Raha Hai Tu’: Ashneer Grover’s exit from BharatPe triggers hilarious memes

BharatPe co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover alleged the board of the company had “ousted” him for their “vested interests”.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 1, 2022 1:16:01 pm
Ashneer Grover, bharatpe, Ashneer Grover resigns, Ashneer Grover bharatpe resignation, Ashneer Grover memes, indian expressBharatPe co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover resigned on Tuesday.

After weeks of independent investigation and legal battle, BharatPe co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover has resigned. The exit of Grover, who rose to fame thanks to his appearance on Shark Tank India, has unleashed a plethora of memes online.

“I write this with a heavy heart as today I am being forced to bid adieu to a company of which I am a founder. I say with my head held high that today this company stands as a leader in the fintech world,” Grover wrote in his resignation letter.

He also alleged the board of the company had “ousted” him for their “vested interests”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Grover’s move comes just days after the company sacked his wife and BharatPe’s head of controls, Madhuri Jain Grover, over alleged financial irregularities.

Grover’s decision to quit also came after the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) rejected his petition seeking immediate relief from the ongoing fraud investigation initiated by his company’s board.

As the decision was made public, the desi audience started reacting, mostly with his catchphrases from the startup reality show that went viral earlier. While some tried to gauge how the contestants he rejected would be feeling now, others contrasted it with those who secured investment from him but might be looking at a bleak future.

 

Over the last few months, Grover has been embroiled in a series of controversies. In January, he decided to go on a voluntary leave till the end of March. It came after a row over a leaked audio clip in which he was allegedly heard using abusive language against a Kotak Mahindra group employee for missing out on financing for the Nykaa IPO last year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 01: Latest News

Advertisement