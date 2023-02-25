scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
‘Wow. This is unique,’ says Ashish Vidyarthi as he sips ‘rasgulla chai’; netizens disagree

Relishing the combination, Ashish Vidyarthi says, “Wow. This is unique” and adds that it is similar to bread dipped in tea. He also says, “Chumuka Chomok, its tasty.”

Ashish Vidyarthi savours rasgulla chaiTaking to Instagram, the actor shared a video showing “rasgulla chai” being prepared at a store in Kolkata.
Tea is arguably the favourite beverage of most Indians. Whether it be to sip it in the morning or to rewind after a hectic day with friends, tea is the choice of many. And it is not spared from the bizarre, never-ending food experiments on social media.

This time, the dessert rasgulla got dipped inside a hot cup of tea and actor Ashish Vidyarthi has endorsed it. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a video showing “rasgulla chai” being prepared at a store in Kolkata.

The vendor is seen adding crushed ginger into the boiling tea. The tea is seen poured over a ball-shaped dumpling of chhena in a clay cup. The rasgulla gets soaked in the hot tea and Vidyarthi is seen savouring it. Relishing the combination, he says, “Wow. This is unique” and adds that it is similar to bread dipped in tea. He also says, “Chumuka Chomok, its tasty.”

“Rasgulla Chai kabhi kiya kya try..? Chumuke Chomok Southcity 377/2 Prince Anwar Shah road, lane, opposite to leather land, Kolkata, West Bengal,” read the caption of the clip.

Since being shared on Friday, the clip has amassed more than 3.2 lakh views on the platform. While Vidyarthi relished the combination, it did not go down well with netizens. A user commented, “Bhai chai ek relaxation ha… Isko karab math karo…….” Another user wrote, “Maaaaf kardo….. please.” A third user wrote, “Duniya ka ant nazdik hai.”

From fruity punch, dragon fruit chai, pink-coloured noon chai to tea mixed with Old Monk rum, bizarre experiments with tea left netizens flabbergasted last year. Internet users had rolled their eyes when a vendor from Surat added banana, apple and chikoo to boiling tea while making fruity punch.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-02-2023 at 14:47 IST
